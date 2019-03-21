SEBRING — Friday was the longest day on the Race Week schedule, with cars hitting the track at 8 a.m. and continuing to the ‘Witching Hour,’ with the World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring the highlight of the day.
The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship held its qualifying sessions in the morning, with the second race of the week taking place between 12:05 and 2:05 p.m., with the running of the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120, a two-hour race for the Michelin Pilot Challenge field.
Carbahn Motorsports took the overall victory, with the No. 37 LA Honda World Racing Honda Civic taking the top honors in the TCR class.
While the race was running, it was also time for one of the favorite events for fans, the autograph session and both the WEC and WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams taking part in it between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., allowing fans to see the beginning of the Michelin Pilot Challenge and the end of the race.
After the podium ceremony was held, excitement began to build for the first-ever running of the Sebring 1000 for the WEC teams. Just as they’re permitted to do for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, fans were permitted on the grid before the race, but unlike the WeatherTech series, which allows fans nearly an hour to get up close with their favorite cars and drivers, the WEC grid walk was just 25 minutes, although that was influenced by the time of the day, as the eight-hour race was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and end at midnight.
Early on there was no doubt that it was going to be a battle between the two Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 HYBRIDs.
It remained that way until just more than three hours to go, when the No. 7 Toyota had contact with the No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin, which gave the No. 8 Toyota team of Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso and Sebastien Buemi a bit of breathing room and they cruised to a two-lap victory in the World Endurance Championship race.
As expected, Kamui Kobayashi, in the No. 7 Toyota car, set the track record for fastest race lap of 1:41.800.
Jackie Chan DC Racing, Porsche GT Team and Dempsey-Proton Racing earned class wins in the race.
