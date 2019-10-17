Your Lake Placid Memorial Library will be hosting a concert on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. The concert will take place in the library’s beautiful back garden area and refreshments will be served. This is sure to be a popular event so feel free to bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the show, featuring the Filipino-American International Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The church, based in Avon Park for over 15 years, will be performing praise music featuring instruments such as the angklung, saxophone, flute, ukulele, and bandurria, with accompanying choir.
The concert is the first of several planned events at your Lake Placid Memorial Library. Details about a Christmas concert and spring event will be forthcoming. All events are family-friendly and open to the public for free, due to the generosity of the Friends of the Lake Placid Memorial Library.
On the same Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m., your Avon Park Public Library will be showing a family-friendly Halloween movie, with popcorn and juice provided. This will be followed by a Fall “Festival” from 2-4 p.m. Attendees are welcome to dress up for the occasion. Activities will include trick-or-treat and games, plus some light snacks. This event made possible by the generosity of the Friends of the Avon Park Public Library.
Each Highlands County library has its own Friends organization run by volunteers. Funds are primarily raised by selling used materials donated by people just like you. These monies are used to help your library put on programs, offer refreshments, and make purchases that aren’t always in the budget, such as for new computers or digital resources like your library’s Recorded Books Digital offerings.
Everything you do for your Friends group or library comes full circle to serve the wonderful local community we all call home. Your library thanks you for your support and hopes you will come and enjoy one of these free events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.