By TOM MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
Did you know that if you go to Munich, Germany in October for OctoberFest you will be late? OctoberFest there is in September. And the beer does indeed flow at beer hall after beer hall.
A close resemblance to Munich in the United States is Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They even have a baseball team named after the Milwaukee brewers like Miller, Blatz, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Schlitz, the beer that made the city famous.
This past Saturday, however, you had to visit Lake Placid to enjoy a beer and what the German people call Gemutlichkeit — the feeling of coziness. Broadly it means getting together with friends for a good time. Event organizer Debbie Anderson said “The evening was not a fundraiser. We were just trying to get the parish together to be more community minded.”
The OctoberFest theme was perfect.
After the Saturday 4 p.m. Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, the parishioners and their guests joined together in the parish hall turned beer garden for an evening of German beer, brats soaked in sauerkraut and apples, potato salad and German delectable Apple Strudel.
The dance floor echoed “Roll Out The Barrel” and folks danced in a true feeling of friendship and good cheer. After John Grey topped the beer keg, parish pastor Father Vincent Clemente donned a Tyrolean hat and raised his glass with a toast.
Fran Rolston and Kathy Brunori danced up a storm and Karen Breault was all smiles as she dug into a strudel.
The food was outstanding, the beer plentiful, the crowd large and the camaraderie super, a good sign that OctoberFest will be back at St. James Parish again next October.
