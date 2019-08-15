KISSIMMEE — In honor of International Cat Day, Old Town, an iconic entertainment park known for its unique, entertainment, eclectic shops and restaurants, and weekly events announces a new fall event, The Old Town Cat Video Festival.
The Cat Video Festival is a one-of-a-kind event in the Orlando and Kissimmee area, and brings together animal lovers, cat-video lovers, and those who love laughing. The all-day festival on Sunday, Oct. 20 will be geared around the feline and conclude with a montage of cat videos from Central Florida residents and around the world.
Local pet adoption agencies will be in attendance to educate guests on the importance of pet adoption in the Orlando area. Plus, cat focused vendors, entertainment, and more. The highlight of the event will be a collection of videos to play at the end of the event. Cat owners are encouraged to send in pictures and videos of their cats doing funny and unusual behavior at myoldtownusa.com. Select video clips will be compiled into the video.
“The Old Town Cat Film Festival is a unique event not only for Old Town but the Central Florida region,” says Old Town Vice President and General Manager Thearon Scurlock. “We strive to offer a wide array of events and continue to be the premier, affordable Orlando attraction with live music, entertainment, and car shows throughout the year. We look forward to offering one-of-a-kind special events that appeal to all ages and every family member.”
The Old Town Cat Film Festival is free to attend. For more information or to submit a video, visit the website at www.myoldtownusa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.