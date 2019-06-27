SEBRING—Boys & Girls Club members displayed faces smeared with spaghetti sauce as they posed for pictures while enjoying a free meal from Olive Garden on Monday, June 17 and Friday, June 21. Half of the students from the club dined on Monday, and the other half returned on Friday for a scrumptious meal compliments of Olive Garden.
Manager Miguel Cortes said, “This is a great thing we like to do. Seeing their excitement is the best part of it all, in all honesty. It’s always a pleasure [donating meals to children at the Boys & Girls Club] every single year.
“We have various donation programs we do with the Boys & Girls Club,” Cortes said. Some of the students who have enjoyed free meals at Olive Garden in the past have been so impressed with the restaurant that they have come back to us when they were older and applied for a job, he said. Those same students who have received free meals become staff who continue the tradition of providing meals to club members.
Students began the morning with a tour of the kitchen and each one received a free hair net to wear during their dining experience. They learned how salads were prepared, viewed drink stations where servers filled guests’ glasses and observed the bread baking.
“We at the Boys & Girls Club of Sebring are very grateful and appreciative of Olive Garden for allowing us to experience how they serve and prepare food,” Sebring Site Director Arzinia Jacobs said. “They welcomed us with open arms and gave us the royal treatment. We are so grateful for this experience. Everyone was smiling and welcomed us warmly.
“It was so awesome,” Jacobs said. “Both days 25 children, not including staff, were served. A lot of the children had not been to restaurants [other than fast food]. Now they love pasta and Olive Garden.”
Students provided positive, glowing remarks about their dining experience. Jayla Snider, a student, said, “It’s a fancy restaurant. Everyone was nice.”
“I think it was cool,” Colton Keleher, another student, said. “It’s big and awesome. Lots of cool stuff here. The food is very good.” Students enjoyed playing games on the tablets, which were placed on all the tables.
Michael Portee, a teenage student, said, “I had never been here before. The food was good and fresh. It was my first time seeing a restaurant’s kitchen.”
“The staff was welcoming, and I had a great time,” Heaven Brown, a middle school student said.
“The food is very yummy,” Carl Rivers said. “It was cool when we got to take a journey in the kitchen and see how they made food. I loved it. I enjoyed myself here.”
Students are already looking forward to enjoying a free meal at Olive Garden next summer, and they are learning about community support and possible career opportunities.
