This week, instead of finding something new to watch on Netflix of Hulu, I picked up on Blu-ray a movie that released in theaters on Dec. 12 and hit store shelves a month later. “Once Upon a Deadpool” sees the well-received “Deadpool 2” recut into a PG-13 version. Once you watch it, you might have found yourself a new guilty pleasure.
There weren’t just new cuts here. In place of a lot of those cuts we get new footage with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and an adult Fred Savage.
The new stuff is shot as a framework around the movie, just like the similar scenes with young Fred Savage in the wonderful classic, “The Princess Bride.” Savage is taped into his bed, which is part of the recreated room from that other movie. Savage is unable to leave while Deadpool tells the story of “Deadpool 2” from a storybook in which Deadpool has drawn the scenes of the movie. The whole concept is a fun spoof on “The Princess Bride” and sets up some great jokes from Savage at the expense of “Deadpool 2.”
Missing are all the F-bombs and a lot of the gore, but they have largely been replaced with these new scenes that offer new jokes and some fun interplay between Deadpool and Savage. The new laughs and format helped me get past the missing gore and lack of cursing.
With the new cut, most of the gore and dismemberment happen off-screen but never feel sorely missed, at least as far as telling the story goes. Gone are the opening scenes of Deadpool in Japan, but if you hadn’t already seen the original cut you wouldn’t know anything is gone here. There was what seemed like new dialogue between Deadpool and X-Force recruit Peter (Rob Delaney) that poked fun at the idea of Disney owning the franchise going forward and other things.
If you’ve seen the first movie and haven’t seen the sequel yet, I do recommend seeking out the theatrical cut as it is tonally more in line with that first movie and is pretty great on its own. It does have some pacing issues in the first half that are largely gone in this new cut.
But I also recommend “Once Upon a Deadpool” as well. It’s a fun spoof on a movie that likes to riff on itself anyway. It might just be my preferred version to watch on repeat viewings. It’s just too bad we may never get a part three.
I give this movie 4 out of 5 stars.
“Once Upon a Deadpool” is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, crude sexual content, language, thematic elements and brief drug material; and has a running time of 116 minutes.
