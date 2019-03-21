SEBRING — The line of cars and RVs lined-up to get inside Sebring International Raceway in the early morning hours let you know that this wasn’t going to be just another Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. People had been camping out for weeks in anticipation of ‘Super Sebring,’ the return of the World Endurance Championship and a pair of world-quality races on the schedule.
All of the big stars in sportscar racing were going to be on hand, along with others who had made their name in IndyCar or Formula 1. Names like Fernando Alonso, Juan Pablo Montoya, Simon Pagenaud, Ryan Brisco, Helio Castroneves and Scott Dixon.
Team owners with names like Patrick Dempsey, Jackie Chan and teams, such as Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing and of course, Toyota Gazoo Racing.
The return of the LMP1s were something most serious race fans had been looking forward to ever since the return of the WEC was announced, more than a year-and-a-half earlier. The Toyota TS050-HYBRID had set unofficial track records in testing and it was thought to be a mere formality they would do so once things were official.
When the gates opened in the early morning hours, fans flooded into the raceway and began doing what Sebring fans do best — setting up an assortment of camps and viewing spots, from the standard to the elaborate.
Action on the track began at 8 a.m. for many of the teams who were competing in the two support races of the week, as it was an optional test session for those teams. At 2 p.m., the 12 Hours of Sebring had officially began and the remainder of the day consisted of two practice sessions for the Prototype Challenge and two practice sessions for the World Endurance Championship cars, including a night session from 7:45 to 9:15 to wrap-up the day’s action on the track.
