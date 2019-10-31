Special to Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — Operation Christmas Child is in full swing at First Sebring United Methodist Church.
Five members of the United Methodist Women recently attended the 2019 kick off at Bible Fellowship Church. They were Lois Berry, Donna Anglehart, Judine Howard, Ruth Mettauer and Cathy Schreima.
The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to needy children around the world and worldwide to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. The theme for this year’s project is Jumping For Joy: We’re packing shoe boxes for the Gospel.
During the day, program attendees learned about the program and also how it changes lives. Full-circle speaker, Lorena Surducan shared her story of growing up in Romania, and how an Operation Christmas Child Box answered her prayers and changed her life. She now lives in the United States and studied music therapy in Mississippi before moving to South Florida.
Donna Anglehart said, “I just got goosebumps when she talked about receiving a shoe box that had a Barbie Doll and school supplies in it. These were things she was praying for. God answered her prayers”
Lori Bell, the local program coordinator said the first and most important thing you can put in the shoebox is prayer.
Members of the First Sebring United Methodist Women are hosting this event in memory of Pat McShane, who had a big heart and passion for this program over the years. McShane the treasurer of First Sebring UMW died in August.
Many churches in the area are participating in this program. First Sebring United Methodist Women will be collecting shoeboxes from members through mid November. The UMW will prepare the boxes and deliver them to Grace Bible Church for distribution.
The First Sebring United Methodist Women meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday in the Family Life Center. Guests and members of other United Methodist Women’s groups are always welcome to visit and or join.
Upcoming events include the sale of stained glass window Christmas ornaments. There are two designs taken from windows in the church sanctuary the Birth of Jesus and Praying in the Garden. Each ornament is gift-boxed and $20 each. Presale orders will be taken from from October 20th to November 3rd.
The UMW is also hosting a No Fashion, Fashion Show on November 16th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Family Life Center. Tickets are $12 and include lunch and a trash and treasure sale.
The church is at 126 South Pine Street. For more information, First Sebring UMW contact President Sally Jett at 850-591-1125 or the church at 863-385-5184.
