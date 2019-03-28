SEBRING — Gorgeous, beautiful, breathtaking, colorful, magnificent! Those were some of the praises made by nearly 800 people who took in the 13th Annual Orchid Show on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24.
Inside the Jack Stroup Civic Center on Lake Jackson, over 200 orchid enthusiasts entered almost 1,000 varieties of orchids into the competition. Twelve, impartial, professional judges from the North Central Florida Judging Center had their work cut out for them in choosing the ribbon and special award winners in various categories.
Probably the happiest person at the show was Victor Elliott of Okeechobee. His ‘Cattleya Maxima’ purple orchid took the ‘Grand Champion of Flowering Plants’ honor. Elliott says he has over 1,000 plants in his green house. While orchids can live indefinitely, he has had his prize-winner in his care for six years now. “This type of orchid has it’s origin in Equator and Peru.” stated Elliott. He’s not a professional grower, but does belong to the Okeechobee Orchid Club.
Co-chairs of this year’s show were Lori Coon and Pete Otway, both officers in the Orchid Society of Highlands County. They have over 75 active members and meet on the 4th Monday every month at 7 p.m., right at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, in Sebring. Otway invites anyone interested in learning more about growing orchids or in becoming a member to call him at 863-699-1575.
The Orchid Society counts on this annual show being a great success because the funds go toward scholarships for high school seniors in the local schools. The recipients are judged on academics and on what field of study they will be pursuing.
Orchid plants and supplies were on hand for sale at the show from six different vendors.
Cecilia Carrero Turnbull has lived in Sebring for 30 years and works for the USDA in the plant protection division. She has a personal collection of orchids and added three more purchases at the show. She explained, “My grandma grew orchids, and got me started. Then I took over. And, now I introduced my friend with me to do it too.”
Still another orchid lover is Irene Williams of Sebring. She has over 20 at home now and is expanding. She’s only been growing them for three years so far, but buys more at the show every year. She has them in pots, on tables, and still more hanging. Williams brags, “They’re all gorgeous!”
To make the “Orchids by the Lake” show even more exciting, hourly raffles, door prizes and a ‘Peoples Choice Award’ were factored in. The Bill Ross Memorial Trophy was added this year to the event in honor of Ross who passed away last year. Linda Krull sponsored the trophy and hopes that the award will continue to be a part of the show forever.
The Orchid Society of Highlands County wishes to thank all the businesses and individuals who sponsored the show. Plus, thanks go to the members of the show committee and the vendors who all came together to produce such a worthwhile event for the public.
