By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
There’s nothing quite like biting into a crisp, ripe apple. You can savor the sweet (or tart) taste and enjoy the juicy crunch. Apples can be used to create some pretty awesome delicacies.
You can see all the apple creations at The Palms of Sebring’s Annual Fall Apple Festival which will be held on Sept. 26 (8 a.m.-6 p.m.), Sept. 27 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sept. 28 (8 a.m. – noon).
This event has been held every year for the last 23 years except for 2017 when Hurricane Irma came to town and the festivities had to be cancelled.
“The Palms Apple Festival started in 1997 after a family vacation to North Carolina and Tennessee,” said Palms Auxiliary President Marcel Miranda. “At the country stores we saw Highlands County license plates many places. Lester Kesselring decided he would bring that atmosphere right here to Sebring.”
Chef Mac will be slaving away in the kitchen, during all three days of the event at The Palms, baking his famous apple dumplings as well as a variety of other delicious treats.
Carolyn Miller used to make all of the apple dumplings by hand and Dottie Stauffer was the cookie baker. Cakes were created by Miranda and her team. They baked at the Church kitchen with the Palms staff making an assembly line.
“Through the years, our menu has expanded and Chef Mac and his staff handle all the baking of the goodies. Apple butter and apple jelly are still homemade by Carolyn Miller and Sharon Kesselring. We now have breads, pies, cakes, cookies along with those wonderful dumplings.”
In addition to all the food items, you can browse their seasonal gifts and holiday décor in their “Bringing Autumn to the Heartland” gift displays. This is a wonderland of delight where you can purchase items to decorate your own home for the holidays.
For all purchases at the event, The Palms will accept cash, checks or credit cards. All proceeds will benefit the Resident Activities program.
“We hope you all are looking forward to our Fall Apple Festival and that your mouth is watering already just waiting for all the gift displays and goodies presented by The Palms of Sebring and the Palms Auxiliary Gift Shop.”
The Palms of Sebring is located at 725 S. Pine Street in the downtown area. The event is indoors and there is plenty of parking. For more information, please call 863-385-0161, extension 0 or visit their website at www.palmsofsebring.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.