AVON PARK – Today is the first edition of The Panda News to be shared with our Highlands Sun readers. An eager group of fourth- through 12th-graders at Parkview Pre-K and Prep Academy in Avon Park are taking on the challenge of starting a school newspaper and publishing six monthly editions by the end of the school year.
Parkview teacher Alina Moran will serve as the publisher of the newspaper dubbed “The Panda News,” a name derived from the school’s mascot – the Parkview Panda.
While other Parkview staff will assist the students in their venture into print media, the students will have additional periodic guidance from Highlands New-Sun staff.
The students chose their roll in the newspaper, split up into the department groups of editorial, sales, circulation/customer service and production to learn about their duties from the Highlands News-Sun department heads.
Highlands News-Sun Publisher Tim Smolarick explained the importance of each department noting that the reporters’ stories are very important to attract the readers, the revenue from the advertising department pays most of the bills, and circulation covers the cost of printing the paper and gets the paper out to the people.
With advertising, the students are going to learn about finance and how things work in the real world, she added.
If anyone is interested in advertising in or subscribing to The Panda News, call the school at 863-453-8687. All proceeds from advertising and subscriptions goes to the school and helps offset the cost of printing the newspaper.
The goal is to publish The Panda News every third Friday of the month through May, with the edition being republished the following Thursday in the Highlands Sun.
