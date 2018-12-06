LAKE PLACID — Hundreds gathered to celebrate the holiday season at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid as Paul Todd and son, Paul Todd Jr. (PJ), entertained with delightful singing and exceptional keyboard playing. The stage was lined with festive, red poinsettias as the entertainers, also dressed for the season, sang many Christmas classics along with several original pieces.
Todd has been delighting audiences for more than 30 years with his vocals and keyboard skills. The stage was set up with a giant mirror so that the crowd would be able to see his hands work the keyboards surrounding him, as he often played three or four keyboards during his songs.
During his career, Todd has worked with many famous musicians, such as Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith. He has also written lyrics for songs such as “Christmas is for Children” for the Toys for Tots campaign, and “Make a Wish,” which he wrote for the Make a Wish Foundation.
Todd’s son, PJ, joined him on stage full-time in 2008. PJ’s wide smile and quick wit spiced up the concert as he sang and played the drums. PJ is also a songwriter, and performed “One Star,” a song he wrote for our military service men and women, whom he called “our heroes”.
Todd sat down at the baby grand piano on the stage and played a medley of songs including a lively rendition of “Carol of the Bells” that had the piano rocking as he moved his hands across the keys.
Todd wrote “You Are my Christmas Angel” for his wife. He sang the song with deep emotion, sharing with the crowd that his wife is very sick with cancer.
The Todds’ performed a medley of songs in the style of Manheim Steamroller, with electric keyboard riffs and drums pounding. Flashing lights added to the drama. A Keith Goodson mural on display along the back of the stage added depth to the scene in the changing lights.
Laughter arose when the Todds performed a series of impressionistic songs. They were Archie and Edith Bunker for “Those Were the Days”, Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole for “Unforgettable” and PJ did a rendition of Rod Stewart’s “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You.”
The concert ended with another round of Christmas classics, and the audience joined in for a respectful singing of “Silent Night.”
Concertgoers praised the Todds.
“I am really glad I came,” said Charles Burrus, “It was a wonderful show by some of the best musicians in the country.”
A smiling Peyton Farquhar added, “I loved it. It was my first concert.”
If you would like to see the Todds in concert, you can check the concert schedule at www.PaulTodd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.