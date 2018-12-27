There really is nothing quite like attending a live sporting event. The action and excitement come alive with the shouts and applause for your favorite player. The Professional Bowlers Association PBA Clash, held at Kegel Training Center in Lake Wales, was no exception.
The PBA Clash was taped on Dec. 10 as eight of the world’s best bowlers went up against each other for a winner-take-all cash prize of $25,000.
You can attend the taping of a PBA tournament as general admission or a VIP guest (cost varies). VIP guests were able to select and reserve their front row seats early, received a bowler’s goodie bag, enjoyed a delicious meal and got to spend quality time with the bowlers.
This event was historic in that it begins a 2019 television agreement with FOX Sports. The Clash is a unique end-of-season “eliminator” event showcasing the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour’s eight earnings leaders.
The eight bowlers included Jason Belmonte, Anthony Simonsen, Dom Barrett, Andrew Anderson, EJ Tackett, Marshall Kent, Jakob Butturff and Stu Williams.
The event started with all eight players bowling just the 10th frame. The bowler with the lowest score is eliminated. The competition then shifts to a one-ball low-man out format until just two players remain. The survivors of this unique format bowl a traditional game to determine the Clash winner.
Before the start of bowling, the players answered some questions from the crowd.
(To Anthony Simonsen) “How many bowling balls do you drill up for a tournament?”
“Usually nine. The airlines will let me bring three bags, with three balls each.”
(To Marshall Kent) “What were the toughest conditions you ever bowled on?”
“The 2013 US Open. The low average to make the show was just 209. Conditions were very tough.”
(To Andrew Anderson) “What was your highest average in a single tournament?”
“In a youth tournament, with a 24-game block”, I averaged 258. I’d like to that again!”
Player eliminations were in the following order: Tackett, Anderson, Belmonte, Simonsen, Butturff and Williams. Kent and Barrett, U.S.A. vs. England, went into the final regulation game for all the cash.
The players interacted with the crowd and signed autographs. Two awards were presented by PBA Commissioner Tom Clark. The 2018 Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year went to Andrew Anderson. Cameron Doyle was the recipient of the Harry Golden PBA Rookie of the Year award.
The final game had Barrett in the lead most of the way. Kent ignited the crowd when he finished with a 5-bagger (five strikes in a row) to capture the title 218-216.
Other changes to the PBA format include the new ‘strike track’ that you can see on the lanes on TV and playing a song of the player’s choosing every time they get a strike! Screaming and shouting are encouraged as soon as the player releases the ball.
FOX Sports is broadcasting all the bowling in 2019. Check the PBA website for the upcoming season television schedule.
