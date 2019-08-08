In a time when peace, love and unity are desperately needed in the country, it almost seems kismet that 2019 would reign in the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
To celebrate the famous festival on a more local level, the members of Paisley Craze have formed a new band and are embarking on a tour to bring the sights and sounds of Woodstock to a city near you.
On Friday, September 20, the Peace & Love Tour is coming to Lake Placid’s Genesis Center.
The band will be hitting all the high points of Woodstock with music from artists like Jefferson Airplane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, The Who, The Band, Richie Havens, Joan Baez, Joe Cocker, Arlo Guthrie, Mountain, Country Joe, The Grateful Dead, Alvin Lee and many more.
“We’re working overtime to really evoke the vibe of each performer or band,” said bassist Marty Bednar. “We’re nitpicking so much on (playing) exact copies of the songs but more on the feel of the song so we can help folks remember the feeling and energy of the time.”
The Peace & Love Tour is going to be a tight focus on the music of Woodstock artists and music they may have made after the festival, according to Bednar.
“Our show will be highly thematic as well and we’ll try create the Woodstock vibe with music, multimedia of soundbites, video etc. In Paisley Craze, we cover Motown, soul, surf, pop, British invasion and other non-Woodstock music.”
Donna Lamoureaux fronts the band, performing lead vocals and flute. Since relocating to Sarasota, she has been contracted to sing Jazz at the Ritz Carlton, as well as with numerous music groups that focus on all eras of music. With an extraordinary vocal range, power and clarity, she is able to sing many different musical styles.
The members of Peace & Love Tour won’t be holding anything back when it comes to providing the audience with an authentic recreation of Woodstock.
“Video will be crucial here as well as our performance wear, sound effects and sound bites, stage props, lighting and special effects,” said Bednar. “All are part of the mix.”
Also on vocals and band leader, Bednar’s specialty is to not specializing in any one style. Instead, he considers himself a player able to fill the bill in almost any bass playing scenario.
“Not only will we be play a lot of music that folks usually hear from (cover) bands these days,” said Bednar, “but we’ll get a chance to really open up musically. In many venues, we need to keep the volume in mind or have to play a more “middle of the road” repertoire to meet the needs of that night’s particular guest list but for ‘The Peace & Love Tour’, we can really open up and rock unfettered — like our heroes did that weekend in ‘69.”
For backup instrumentation, Dave Mankes plays keyboard, guitar and vocals, bringing his own unique energy to the stage. Originally from New York, Mankes relocated to Florida in 1980. Since then he’s played in multiple groups and ben a sought-after side musician, due to his ability to blend in with any style of music.
Keeping everyone in the groove, Rich McDonald plays the drums. He has been a mainstay in the Florida music scene, performing jazz, big band, rock and pop for a variety of concerts and corporate events.
Rounding out the group is Bob Deilman on guitar and vocals. Born in Cleveland, Dielman has been a full time professional guitarist since 1970. With a fiery approach to playing, he has played concerts across the country and around the globe, performing on USO tours. Dielman fits perfectly for Paisley Craze, with his love of ‘60s rock and blues infused chops, extending the band’s catalog to include songs by Cream, the Kinks and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
“When we play, we mean it,” said Bednar. “We come to play and we bring big soul. We can’t wait to turn the amps own and get playing. The band members are all children of the Woodstock era and live with the hippie mentality.”
The Peace & Love Tour is performing Friday, Sept. 20, at the Genesis Center. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and patrons are encouraged to come early to attend pre-show festivities including photo booth, merchandise, history of the Woodstock era and much more. Tickets run from $20 to $39.
Order tickets online at peaceandlovetour.com or by phone at 863-494-9362. The Genesis Center is located at 208 East Belleview St. in Lake Placid.
“Peace, love, unity and community, and coming together for a good cause are all major themes during the Woodstock era and God knows we need all of that right now,” said Bednar. “It can be healing and help us remember that we can make peace, love, empathy and compassion ... and fun primary features of our day-to-day lives, one person at a time.”
