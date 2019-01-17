SEBRING — Highlands Little Theatre is pleased to present the smash comedy hit, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” on stage from Jan. 18 through Feb. 3. It is produced by special arrangement with Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Dental Care of Mid Florida is the Blackman Series Sponsor who made this show and others possible for our community to enjoy. It’s a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of the complexities of love and relationships.
The play’s tagline is “Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husband, wives and in-laws, but were designed to progress through the relationships throughout one’s life.”
Director Amanda Mercer brings a wealth of experience to the stage as a director, actor and vocalist. “This show has a cast of 10 who play multiple parts in the short vignettes. We have four core players, including Johanna Johnston, Marcus Conerly, Andrew Macbeth and Margaret Macbeth.”
The other talented cast members are Larissa Meagher, Benton Hughes, Kathy Helmer, Tom Staik, Tammie Pollard and Pete Pollard. Live music with be by Sharon and Tony Jones, on keyboard and guitar.
Kathy Helmer, who was recently seen in “Arsenic and Old Lace,” is playing a mom in one of her scenes. “This was fun as it shows how families act on a car trip complete with yelling and screaming. These are snippets of real life showing the human condition.”
“I’m playing contrasting roles,” said Johanna Johnston. “First I am a 9-year old girl in the car on a road trip with the family. Then I’m ‘Rose Ritz,’ a 40’s, single again woman going back into the work force, suffering a wide range of emotions.”
Tammie Pollard, who recently returned to Sebring and HLT, is acting in this play and directing at the Thaaker Pavilion next month. She and her husband Pete were in Germany for four years, managing a military base theater.
“I’m in the last scene with Pete. The theme is ‘funerals are for dating.’ He tries to pick me up so we can go on a date. He wants to keep on living; she’s not sure she wants to. We sing, ‘I can Live with That.’”
The Pollards are not the only real life couple in the show. There’s also Margaret and Andrew Macbeth. The Mercer family is involved with Amanda directing, DeWayne assisting on stage and daughter Larissa Meagher acting and working on sound.
“The show shows every day real life events. Everyone can relate to the situations. They are like short comedy skits, kind of like what you would see on Saturday Night Live (SNL). This is an adult show. There are adult themes, language and situations. It’s a really great show and is so funny,” said Mercer.
Be sure to get your tickets now for this adult only show which runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 3. Evening shows are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.
For tickets you can call the box office at 863-382-2525 or visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.