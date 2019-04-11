“Pet Sematary” is widely considered one of Stephen King’s scariest novels. It certainly is an unsettling tale that has a way of causing you grief and anxiety in a way a lot of his other novels don’t. One of his scariest to be sure, but where it ranks among his other works is a debate for another time.
The original “Pet Sematary” movie was released in 1989 and was a financial success. It’s most remembered for actor Fred Gwen’s portrayal of Jud Crandall and that creepy little kid. This first adaptation was riddled with bad acting choices including the cast and their horrible Maine accents.
This new adaptation of “Pet Sematary” looks to fix the ails of the original and at the same time increase the scares and increase the tension.
Right up front this movie has a darker, more Hollywood feel to it. But there doesn’t seem to be a huge push to let us know that we are in the state of Maine. I think this works in the movie’s favor. No one here is trying to have a Maine accent and leaving the location relatively unknown allows us to imagine this location anywhere, even our own hometown.
The dangerous road that the Creeds move to feels like a real place complete with 18-wheelers flying by. I do wonder why you never see any actual cars on the road, but that never pulls me out or becomes anything a distraction.
The kids are great here, too. The role of Ellie (Jete Laurence) is perfectly cast. She sells the emotions and her innocent relationship with Jud is magical and warms the heart just enough. They also do a good job playing up her relationship with her father, Louis (Jason Clarke). This is important for the ending they are setting up.
This new version of Jud (John Lithgow) works well in this adaptation. His motivations aren’t as fleshed out as they could be. Without prior knowledge of the book or at least the previous movie, you don’t really know why he shows Louis the burial ground in the first place. Here is it mostly feels like he does just because he has to for the story to progress.
Here is where we start to run into this film’s biggest issue. It’s a fine adaptation of a great novel. The actors are all fine, no real complaints. Everything about this film is fine. None of the performances stand out as stellar except maybe Ellie in the third act. Church the cat is pretty great. While the 1989 film has plenty of 1980s cheese to it along with some bad acting, this version has a noticeable Hollywood finish to it that is meant to be scary.
The ending is changed from the original film and the book. I actually like what they were trying to do with this ending and I applaud them for doing it, but the execution was...fine.
The poster spoils the big twist before you even go in. Little brother Gage (Hugo and Lucas Lavoie) is not the one who comes back from the dead. This was a terribly kept secret. It’s heavily telegraphed in the film too, but it still was done fine.
If you go in fresh and allow yourself to be drawn into the film’s atmosphere and visuals, you can have a good time and be entertained. Most horror fans will probably find it not too terrifying and just...fine. Maybe it’s because I know the source material too well. Maybe because I know the previous film too well. But in the end, all I can say is that this film isn’t as unsettling as it should be and it doesn’t pull at your heartstrings the way it should. But again, this might just be my familiarity with the previous iterations. Someone who has never seen a “Pet Sematary” or read the novel might find it hard to watch.
I give this film 3.5 out of 5 stars...it’s fine.
“Pet Sematary” is rated R for horror violence, bloody images and some language; with a running time of 101 minutes.
