After the events of “Avengers: Endgame” the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a much different place than it was before. The biggest change being that half the world vanished for five years and then suddenly were back. How do you deal with something like that? How does it affect the world? How does it affect our heroes?
In “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Marvel and Sony answer these questions largely by ignoring them. There are a few mentions of how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends had to redo an entire year of school, some students are now five years older and look different and reappearing in your home to find it now occupied by someone else.
So, maybe ignoring is over stating it. But the film doesn’t spend its run time dissecting the issue or throwing the problem at us. It jokes and moves on. It focuses on the Spider-Man story and his issues. Which is a good thing.
Peter is going on a European trip with his classmates and all he wants to do is have fun and maybe tell MJ (Zendaya) how much he likes her. And he doesn’t want to do it with his Spider-Man suit anywhere nearby. That’s not too much to ask, right?
But Peter is a superhero and that means he’ll probably need one...or four. The Web Crawler gets a couple new suits this outing including a cool black stealth suit. Each suit he wears in the film has a specific reason and use, driven by the story and not just to have them. Story should come first and in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” it does.
One of the first and most important things about this film you’ll notice is that it is a lot of fun. It’s not the sadness filled and tear-inducing epic that “Avengers: Endgame” was but that’s OK. We want our Spider-Man to be a bit quippy and fun, all of which comes across in this film.
Peter Parker gets plenty of one-liners. The web-slinging in the film looks like it came straight out of the comics, or the recent video game for PS4. We get to see Peter tinkering with tech and making stuff with his genius science mind. And we see Peter interacting with his classmates and even with Mysterio that all feels natural and real.
Watching Peter talking to MJ or Peter talking to Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is so sweet and genuine, you can’t help but smile. The performances in this film are all good, but Holland, Gyllenhaal and Zendaya are the three people whose performances and relationships are what drive us through the film. We have to care about them and their plight or the film doesn’t work.
I won’t spoil the plot or the few twists at the end, but at least one of them is unexpected but wonderful and made my inner geek smile.
The performances were great all around, the visual effects were great and the action scenes were enjoyable and exciting. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” had to introduce us to a character we already knew but was now different, and yet that film did a lot of things right and was a fantastic Spider-Man story.
However, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” takes the good stuff from its predecessor and cranks it up a few notches. In this film our favorite Wall Crawler gets to be and do all the things that make him Spider-Man. It manages to shine over an already shining start.
I give this film 5 out of 5 stars.
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; and has a running time of 130 minutes.
