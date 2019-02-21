SEBRING — “Pinocchio Commedia”, a Commedia dell’Arte style play adapted by Johnny Simmons, will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 21, Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Sebring High School Smith Center at 7 p.m. This year’s members of Kaerdi Arthur McGovern’s acting troupe, The Wash Pin Players, will entertain you with the slapstick antics of Arlecchiono and his merry band of comedic players.
Back by popular demand, “Pinocchio Commedia”, will once again grace the stage at Sebring High School. If you still have your funny bone, come join us. Warning: If you’ve lost your funny bone stay home and watch the news. For those of you who still believe in fun and jovial frivolity, please join us for an evening filled with laughter and good old-fashioned family entertainment.
Tickets are $5 each and will be on sale at the box office window the nights of the shows. Ticket sales start at 6:30 p.m. at the door. The show starts at 7 p.m. and runs for an hour-and-a-half.
