This past weekend Sebring International Raceway hosted one of its best events of the year; the third annual HSR Classic 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network. The event featured some of the best vintage racecars and airplanes that you will see.
Saturday, Dec. 1 was the main event day, featuring four 30-minute sprint races in the morning, a grid walk during the lunch hour with beautiful racecars surrounded by vintage airplanes and 12 one-hour sprint races the rest of the day and well into the night. It was an action-packed week with many cars from different eras.
There were four main groups of cars to watch. Run Group A consisted of early FIA era cars (1952-1972). Run Group B had early IMSA GTO/GTU era cars (1973-1993). Run Group C was an exciting group with prototype cars from the early 1990s up to modern prototype racecars (IMSA GTP/WSC/LMP; FIA Gr C/C2 and Modern GT). Run Group D consisted of the most modern cars of all with early GT3, World Challenge, Porsche Cup, Ferrari Challenge, Etc.
After the on-track activities were over with on Friday you could watch all the vintage planes taxi down the back straight to where they parked on the grid until Sunday morning. Every year for three years now this has been a very memorable event with lots of great racing and some of the coolest cars to ever exist.
Cars from legendary manufacturers like Ford, Lola, Audi, Chevrolet were only part of what was featured this past week. If you missed it, don’t worry, at the end of February, 2019 the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association returns to Sebring with many of the same great vintage racecars. The Sebring Vintage Classic takes place Feb. 28 through March 3.
The next event for HSR is 2019’s season-opener that brings the series back to Sebring International Raceway, March 29 to 31, for the all-new HSR Spring Fling Weekend. For more information on Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) visit hsrrace.com.
Sebring International Raceway also has a calendar located on their website with dates for many events in 2019 at sebringraceway.com.
