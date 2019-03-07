LAKE PLACID — On a beautiful Saturday morning, March 2, the Lake Placid Journal Farmer’s Market was the place to be. With blue skies, warm temps, and live music in the background, the Lake Placid Garden Club plant sale was an exciting scene. People were thinking Spring!
Over 200 home-grown plants and flower pots were available at very reasonable prices. What makes this plant show different from others is that the proceeds go to the Avon Park Correctional Facility for its plant therapy program. The project involves inmates who have a desire to learn about nursery work. They in turn grow most of the foliage that beautifies the roadways and county buildings in the area.
Dick and Karen Smith are snowbirds from Indiana, and have a winter home in Breeze Point, near Lake June. They found ground orchids, Cuban Oreganos, and Coleus to add to their landscaping.
Meanwhile, Sue Grady, also a winter resident from Baltimore, Md. has been coming to Lake Placid with her husband, Jim, for over 12 years. She eyed up one of the coffee plants to take back home.
Members of the Lake Placid Garden Club start the plants off in pots and nurture them until the annual plant sale. Some of them love the plants so much that they quickly put them on a table to be priced and then buy them back for themselves. They know the money is going to a good cause.
If you’re interested in joining the LP Garden Club, call Sharon Diaz, at 863 531-0060. They meet on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon for a lunch and a meeting at the American Legion Post 25, 1490 US 27 N, Lake Placid.
(0) comments
