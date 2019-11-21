SEBRING — After being used to temperatures in the 90’s, visitors had to bundle up a bit to attend the 2nd Annual Master Gardener Festival and Plant Sale. With a reading of only 60 degrees, it didn’t stop over 1,000 people from strolling through the maze of vendors at the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on Saturday, November 16th.
Chairperson, Julie Gardener, said the attendance and the number of vendors was more than double what it was last year. Green thumb enthusiasts could choose from mature orchids to egg plant seedlings, from colorful flowers to edibles. The 67 vendors had lots of things for sale too. Not only could you pick up some honey, art & crafts, Christmas gifts, and more; but, you could go home with an adopted puppy as well.
The atmosphere was full of fun and good spirits. Clowns were on hand to greet you – entertainers were singing and playing their hearts out – food vendor aromas meant it was lunch time — horticulture classes were going on – a silent auction was enticing. Or, you could even visit a booth full of political memorabilia. But the main theme was plants, rows and rows of them.
The event is sponsored by the University of Florida Extension Program, with Resident Horticultural Agent, David Austin, on hand to help with questions about raising various plants and flowers. He also held classes to help visitors learn about more specific topics.
Music was provided by Junior Velez, Shannon Reed, and Jamie Tremps. It added to the festival feeling. Food vendors offered tacos & burritos, hot dogs & pulled pork, smoked sausages & ice cream floats.
The Lake Placid Garden Club’s booth had a raffle going on. Plus, tickets were on sale for their annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour to be held December 7th. Participants get to tour homes decorated for Christmas. There’s even a stop at the Tropical Harbor Clubhouse, which will have a Disney Holiday theme. Call Peggy at 863 465-1269 for more info.
Two excited plant lovers came away ready to get down to business. First, there was Jason Foster. He bought a whole flat of egg plant sprouts. He said he loves growing things he can share with his friends. For two years now he has been raising edible plants. Then, there was Cindy Bowser, who lives in Sebring. She was all smiles at her purchase of a mature plant called ‘Mother of Thousands’. She pointed to the many small miniature plants hanging off the mother plant. She will snip them off and re-pot them before the mother dies off.
Austin said that there has been a plant sale for many years at the Agri-Center, but last year they expanded it and changed the name to the Highlands County Master Gardener, “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale. But most people still just call it the ‘plant sale’. Today, he was helping David Tant, who owns a small cattle farm operation in Venus. When Tant’s not working at his IT business, he loves growing things on the property.
Marie Krenisky of Sebring says, “They’ve got all this great stuff to buy!” when asked why she came to the sale. She and her 9-year-old standard size poodle, Winston, have been coming every year.
Julie Gardener said the event would not be possible without the support of all the local businesses and organizations that provide sponsorship.
So, no matter the temperature, everyone enjoyed the camaraderie and excitement that the University of Florida and the Highlands County Master Gardener’s festival provided. “Let it Grow” even bigger next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.