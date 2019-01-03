Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present an exhibit of nature photography and digital art by Melissa Platt.
Artist’s reception will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at the HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Guitar instrumentals by Kenny Summers, refreshments, print raffle, open to the public. Free.
Growing up, Platt was involved in art using different mediums, from water color to drawing or painting on plaster. She loved photography and always had a camera with her.
After her children left home, she joined a photography group and her passion was rekindled. Platt was inspired by the photographs in National Geographic Magazine. She enjoyed being in nature and spent free time photographing wildlife.
Over the years Platt became intrigued by digital imaging. She was excited by the process of changing her photographs by adding imagination and digital technology. The resulting images became a new form of expression for her and she was hooked.
For more information contact Norma Evans at 863-385-3533 or by email at nrpe1901@gmail.com
