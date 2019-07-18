New Concepts by Visions, Inc. hosted their annual Poker Tournament on Saturday, July 13. The event was held in their center at 4141 US 27 North in Sebring.
“This is a fundraiser to benefit the individuals served in our day programs,” said Barbara Cook. “These programs help to integrate our clients into the community. We take them to events and other fun outings. We went to Sun and Fun Lagoon where they learned water safety and how to swim.
“These are fun activities where there is learning, fun and awareness. Another place we went recently was the Edison-Ford Home and Museum in Ft. Myers.”
The Sebring Poker Club provided the dealers for this Charity Poker Tournament. Many of their members help support this and other community events.
“The Sebring Poker Club runs monthly Charity Poker tournaments,” said Jerry Roth. “We’ve worked with the Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls Clubs, Veterans groups and others. If anyone wants more information about our group they can email me at jerry@sebringpoker.club.”
About 40 players pre-registered with walk-ins welcome. There were quite a few people waiting in line to pay for their buy-in and other poker options before the tournament began at noon.
Dwight Cool, a local professional poker player, was one the attendees. “I recently played in the WSOP (World Series of Poker) in Las Vegas in the Main Event. I made it to day three.”
Food was available for purchase throughout the afternoon and was catered by Blue Lagoon and Pizzaro’s Pizza.
“We recently put on a play for family and friends titled, ‘Adventures in the Hood’, staring Little Red and Robin. It was hilarious with all of our members and staff involved. We were asked to perform for the Southern Lifestyle Assisted Living Center as well as one of the Avon Park Schools,” said Cook.
New Concepts by Visions works with individuals who have a disability. They involve the individual in community activities in which they show interest and encourage them to participate in new activities, assuring diverse experiences.
“This fundraiser will help us with our goal of building a larger center where we will be able to serve more people and enhance all of our life skills programs,” said Cook.
Their plans include the future NEAT Center. NEAT stands for New Concepts Education, Arts and Training Center, which will be a complete training and recreational facility for individuals and the community.
The tournament offered a Grand Prize award of $1,000. Depending on the number of players, other places will also receive prize money.
Supporting sponsors include Positive Medical, Campbell’s Collision and D-Boyz Lawn Care.
For more information on New Concepts by Visions, please visit their website at www.newconceptsbyvisions.org or call them at 863-402-0048. They are located at 4141 US Highway 27, Suite No. 15 in Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.