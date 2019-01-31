LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid, Florida is a fascinating town. In 2013 it was named America’s Most Interesting Town by Reader’s Digest.
A visit to this quaint place is a must for snowbirds and natives who have never spent time discovering its magic. Over 45 buildings in the town are covered with gorgeous hand-painted murals illustrating various times and famous people from the past.
Your first stop should begin at the chamber of commerce office at 18 N. Oak Ave. There you can view a short film introducing you to the town of 47 murals and learn why Lake Placid is called the Caladium Capital of the World.
Once done, you can pick up a map of the 47 mural locations and either walk or drive, visiting and viewing the splendor of each one.
Plan your visit for either a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. The chamber is open from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The history of Lake Placid will come alive with a visit and tour of The Depot Museum, just off Main Street at 12 Park St.
Volunteers, many of whom were born and raised in the area, will give a guided tour. Like most natives, they will tell story after story of how the town came to be and of some of its other visitors, like Edison, Firestone and even a gangster like Al Capone.
Visitors will learn about Melvil Dewey. Yes, he is the same man who developed the Dewey Decimal system and was the forerunner of the word abbreviations used by people today as they text their friends.
A short creative film where two high school girls are taken on a trip to the past, meeting “Dewey” and learning a history they might never get in school, will set the stage for the visit.
Visitors will discover the great influence Dewey had on the development of the area. He was from Lake Placid, New York and the area reminded him so much of his hometown that in 1927 he was able to have the town renamed from Lake Stearns to Lake Placid, Florida.
Adjacent to the museum visitors can view a steam engine that once ran local saw mills, as well as the jail from yesteryear. A visit to the last car of a train, the caboose, will captivate guests when they discover the actual sleeping and eating quarters — the home away from home for the conductor and his crew. The cupola on the caboose allowed the brakeman to view the track ahead and signal the engineer, via a lantern, alerting him to any problems along the route.
The museum boasts the actual dress that First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy wore to a party in 1961. Older folks who remember the most highly decorated soldier of World War II, Audie Murphy, will be impressed to see a display of his actual dress uniform.
The lithograph machine used by the Lake Placid Journal newspaper staff to typeset the daily paper takes up a side of a room. Compare that to the iPads and iPhones used today where correspondents write their stories and take photos and send them to the publisher online without even going to the office.
You’ll learn about the local turpentine industry and how the sap from pine trees became the tar that sealed the hulls of giant ships.
Stories of Native Americans and pioneer life come alive with display after display. You’ll view old Singer sewing machines, wind up telephones, switchboards, adding machines, phonographs, tools, stoves, a miniature of the Arcade Hotel built in 1925, where for $2 you could rent a room for the night and $10 for the week.
The museum is in the former Lake Placid railroad station where the last passenger train made a stop in 1954 and the last freight train in 1964. A perfectly timed visit in the morning will give visitors a chance to hear the whistle of the CXS train passing through, bringing sugar cane south from Okeechobee to DeSoto City and then further north for processing.
A photo of the Tropical State Bank, scene of Lake Placid’s first bank robbery, and photos of all the former town mayors will give one a sense of Lake Placid’s rich history.
A visit and tour of the three rooms filled with thousands of artifacts is free. However a request for a nominal donation of $2, $5 per family is requested. Memberships with benefits are offered starting at $10 for individuals, $18 per couple and $25 per family.
Depot Museum coffee mugs and jars of raw unfiltered local honey are offered for sale so guests can remember their visit to the town of a clown school, 27 fresh water lakes and as mentioned, The Caladium Capital of the World. While in town, don’t miss the many boutiques, a health food store, Mexican grocery and tasty eateries, including a ‘have to try’ frozen custard treat on Main Street and Interlake Boulevard before you head home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.