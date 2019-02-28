AVON PARK — The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College (SFSC) in Avon Park will play host to “The Price is Right Live” stage show on Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at the SFSC Box Office located on the Highlands Campus at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park, by phone at 863-784-7178 or online at sfscARTS.org.
“The Price Is Right Live” is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come on Down” and play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fabulous Showcase!
Playing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, “The Price Is Right Live” has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.
“The Price is Right” is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.
The Price Is Right is produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia.
- No purchase is necessary to register for a chance to be a contestant. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter the theater to the watch show, a ticket purchase is required.
