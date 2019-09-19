By JIM ERVIN
Correspondent
SEBRING — One every 65 minutes. This is a scalding fact that many do not know and far too many must deal with daily.
Every hour and five minutes a life is lost too soon. Sadly, this is the rate that our brave military veterans are taking their own lives.
Project 65 is a benefit designed to raise awareness and prevention of suicide in veterans and first responders. It is an initiative of Highlands County non-profit, Veterans 1st.
According to the organization, the national statistics for veteran suicide is 22 veterans a day plus an active duty soldier.
Saturday, Sept. 21 the 2nd Annual Project 65 benefit concert will take place at Circle Park on the downtown circle. The event lasts from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will be music, food and more.
Two Highlands County bands will be lending their time and talents to the days activities.
Heavyweights Covered In Black will bring their brand of mayhem to the park from 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. At 5 p.m. the ever-popular Hard Candy will shake, rattle and roll until 6 p.m.
Every 65 minutes there will be a moment of silence at the event. The purpose is to drive home the message that there are far too many veterans surviving war in other countries only to come home and lose the war that rages on in their minds.
This year Project 65 is also bringing awareness to law enforcement officers, and first responders. In the State of Florida, law enforcement officers have the third highest rate of suicide in the country. First responders have a 20% greater chance of committing suicide than the general public.
Project 65 takes the funds raised and helps veterans, law enforcement officers, and first responders in several different ways. One of those ways is help in providing mental care when they can’t receive it through the VA or on their own.
According to Project 65, another goal of the event is to give the public the opportunity to show veterans, first responders and law enforcement officers that they are not alone, no matter how alone they may feel at times.
For more information go to www.veterans1stcorp.com.
You may also visit the Facebook pages of Veterans 1st or Project 65 or call 863-414-6821.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.