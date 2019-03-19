The Jack Stroup Civic Center, on the shores of beautiful Lake Jackson, was the location of the 14th annual Highlands Art League (HAL) Race Gala. The evening was causal and fun with amazing sunset views over the lake.
This event is a great way to kick-off the 12 Hours of Sebring race week. It’s also a fundraiser with all funds raised benefiting HAL’s youth programs. HAL is a 501c3 organization.
“This is very exciting. It looks beautiful in here tonight. It’s already buzzing with people,” said Lynn Hamilton, HAL’s Executive Director. “The food is great too. This is my first Gala with HAL. We worked hard for two solid months. The volunteers and board members were great!”
Jaimaris Mendez is HAL’s newest ‘Artist-In-Residence’, who recently moved in the Clovelly House on Lakeview. She was painting a colorful racing scene while guests looked on. Mendez is in her second year at SFSC and is studying business and art.
“I’m originally from New York, but have been a Sebring resident for a long time,” said Mendez. “The people at HAL are great. I’m very excited to have this opportunity. It’s a great resume builder. I want to help bring more attention to HAL so we can create more opportunities.”
Local artist, Donna Scherlacher, was also creating a piece of racing art. Her choice was a black and white painting of Bruce McLaren, who won the race in 1959. He was the youngest winner. Scherlacher’s painting had McLaren holding up the winning cup. Her painting was up for auction.
On stage music was provided by Prime Country with Rodger and Cory. There was a race-themed photo station to create a memory from the event as well as a strolling photographer.
Peter and Joann Maceri were enjoying the evening. They were dressed in their racing attire.
“We support HAL as our granddaughter is on the board here. We’re also huge race fans,” said Joann Maceri.
There was plenty of food for everyone. Local restaurants offered their special hors d’oervres. Participants included Nutmeg’s Café, Senor Jalapeno, Havana Restaurant and Cuban Bakery, Buffaluca Sports and Wings, Dee’s Place, Outback and Cang Tong.
Cang Tong had a beautiful sushi boat on display filled with delicacies to sample. Nutmeg’s Café offered up cranberry pecan chicken salad, white chicken chili and a variety of mini-cupcakes.
Havana Restaurant and Cuban Bakery brought Cuban Sandwiches and guava cheese pastries. Beef and chicken chimichangas and cheese quesadillas were provided by Senor Jalapeno’s.
The fundraising goal of the evening was to be able to send one child to the HAL Summer Camp from each Highlands County elementary and middle school.
The silent auction table was filled with huge gift baskets, tickets to family and sports events, art work and vacation packages to exotic locations such as Antigua, Barbados, Panama and St. Lucia.
Karen Milgice and Helen Ferry were looking over the silent auction items.
“I’m looking at everything. I’ve got the grandkids coming down soon,” said Ferry.
Live auction items were displayed by the stage and included impressive selections such as a large wooden carving and more art work.
Other pieces of art and hand-painted wine glasses could also be purchased at the event.
Alan Simmons purchased a wine glass with an octopus on the side.
“I buy one of these every year to add to my collection. I already have a turtle, manatee and crab.”
“We are doing all this to raise money for the young artists in the community,” Hamilton said.
