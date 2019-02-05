Tickets are now on sale for the annual Race Gala that will be held on Wednesday, March 13 and kick off the 12 Hours of Sebring racing festivities. The event will be held at the Sebring Civic Center (355 W. Center Avenue, Sebring) from 6-9 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the city’s internationally-acclaimed sports event and experience the Sebring Race Gala with good, old-fashioned community fun!
“The Race Gala has always been the race event for Sebring to celebrate the 12 Hours of Sebring and the exciting time in our community,” said Sebring Mayor John Shoop. “We are happy to have this event to celebrate the city’s racing history.”
Attendees will enjoy food, wine and beer tasting, along with a cash bar, live music and race festivities. Entertainment will be provided by Prime Country Duo, and Sugar Sand Distillery will provide product samplings.
Sponsorships are available. A limited number of tickets are available for $50 per person. They can be purchased online at www.HighlandsArtLeague.org or at the Art League office (1971 Lakeview Drive in Downtown Sebring in the green Clovelly House). For more details visit www.HighlandsArtLeague.org or call (863) 385-5312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.