SEBRING — Saturday began with a thud, as rain started falling in the early morning hours and while predicted to stop, refused to cooperate. There was plenty of water on the track when 8 a.m. rolled around and the cars competing in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts were scheduled to have their warm-up session and some of those who took part, later wished they didn’t.
The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche suffered some damage after venturing off course and just a few of the drivers did a whole lot more than take a leisurely cruise around Sebring International Raceway.
After the opening ceremonies and grid walk, it was time for the 67th running of the premier sportscar race in the United States.
After the race began with a yellow flag, things started to pick up in a hurry when things went green roughly 45 minutes later.
In front of what IMSA President Scott Atherton told IMSA Radio was undoubtedly the largest crowd at the 12 Hours of Sebring in the modern era, the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac won by the smallest margin of victory ever, crossing the finish line 1.030 seconds in front of Wayne Taylor Racing’s Konica Minolta Cadillac.
The Whelen Engineering car had the lead throughout the majority of the race, leading 249 laps of the 348 completed, but its margins weren’t necessarily that big, so there was pressure on the team to deliver the entire race, as Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani and Eric Curran were solid all day.
The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac made it a Cadillac sweep of the podium in the DPi class.
Florida’s Performance Tech Motorsports won the two-car LMP2 class, when the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports entry suffered mechanical issues and was off the track for 45 minutes for repairs.
In the GTLM class, a number of different teams found themselves in front of the pack at one time or another, but it was Porsche GT Team and the No. 911 car that took its second consecutive victory in the 12 Hours of Sebring.
“In the beginning of the race with the rain it was so difficult for us, but we came back like last year,” Porsche No. 911 Frederic Makowiecki said. “This is a team win, and it means so much for us. It’s my favorite win so far with the team and the 911 group.”
The No. 66 Ford GT finished second and the No. 3 Corvette Racing C7.R placed third one day after competing in the 1000 Miles of Sebring, where they had a rough go of things. For the week, Corvette drivers Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller were credited with 621 laps for 2,322.54 miles.
GRT Grasser Racing won the GTD class, holding off the No. 44 Magnus Racing entry and giving Lamborghini a 1-2 class finish. The No. 63 WeatherTech Racing Scuderia Corsa Ferrari placed third.
