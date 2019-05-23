AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

May

31 Dance Unlimited Legacy

June

1 Dance Unlimited Legacy

December

5 Merry Country Christmas

January

4 The Hit Men

7 Elvis: Gospel Gold

14 Jim Witter: Piano Men

15 Eddie Metz Trio

18 Jim Brickman

21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody

South Florida State College

www.southflorida.edu

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

LAKELAND

RP Funding Center

rpfundingcenter.com

May

30 Absolute Queen — The Tribute

July

6 Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

www.theritzybor.com

June

13 Slushii

August

17 Pedro the Lion

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

www.amaliearena.com

May

28 Ariana Grande

June

29 Adam Sandler

July

5 Hugh Jackman

7 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

28 Lionel Richie

August

18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert

September

21 Disturbed

22 The Who

26 Phil Collins

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

www.fairgroundsamphitheatre.com

May

24 Rascal Flats

June

2 Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath

7 Hootie and the Blowfish

26 Disrupt Festival

July

7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls

24 Dave Matthews Band

26 Blink 182, Lil Wayne

August

3 311

16 Bush, Live

17 Heart, Joan Jett

29 Beck, Cage the Elephant

30 Florida Georgia Line

September

4 Slipknot

7 Peter Frampton

October

19 ZZ Top, Bad Company, Cheap Trick

CLEARWATER

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

727-791-7400

May

26 Righteous Brothers

June

2 Dio Returns

5 Weird Al

18 Brit Floyd

August

28 B-52s, Berlin

September

28 Adam Ant

SARASOTA

Van Wezel

Performing Arts Hall

800-826-9303

September

8 Tony Bennett

ORLANDO

Amway Center

www.amwaycenter.com

May

29 Ariana Grande

June

1 Pentatonix

16 Twenty One Pilots

July

13 New Kids on the Block

23 Jennifer Lopez

August

24 Backstreet Boys

The Plaza Live 407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.com

May

22 Joe Jackson

June

8 Yngwie Malmsteen

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

727-565-0550

June

20 Bowling For Soup, Reel Big Fish

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

239-948-7825

September

19 Disturbed

SUNRISE

BB&T Center

www.thebbtcenter.com

July

9 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

18 Iron Maiden

August

6 Kiss

17 Queen with Adam Lambert

September

20 The Who

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments