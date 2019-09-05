AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
December
5 Merry Country Christmas
January
4 The Hit Men
7 Elvis: Gospel Gold
14 Jim Witter: Piano Men
15 Eddie Metz Trio
18 Jim Brickman
21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody
25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show
28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra
31 Recycled Percussion
February
4 Broadway Tonight
6 Bandstand: The Musical
9 Artrageous II
11 Bobby Darrin Tribute
12 Terry Lower/Edye Evans Hyde
18 Florida Orchestra
20 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll
21 Bill Engvall
22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute
25 Central Park Revisted
29 Blue Jupiter
SEBRING
Highlands Little Theatre
www.highlandslittle
September
14 Moonlight, Martinis and Meatballs V
Stroup Civic Center
Circle Theatre
863-382-1029
September
6 Simply Streisand
LAKELAND
RP Funding Center
September
8 Repticon Reptile & Exotic Animal Show
9 Repticon Reptile & Exotic Animal Show
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
September
24 GWAR
November
17 Ice Nine Kills
The Crowbar
November
3 My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
September
21 Disturbed
22 The Who
26 Phil Collins
October
9 Twenty One Pilots
25 The Chainsmokers
November
4 Elton John
9 Casting Crowns
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
www.fairgrounds amphitheatre.com
September
4 Slipknot
7 Peter Frampton
October
19 ZZ Top, Bad Company, Cheap Trick
CLEARWATER
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
September
13 Amy Grant
25 Tesla
26 Scott Stapp
28 Adam Ant
October
26 Rick Wakeman
November
7 Alice Cooper
22 John Oates
ORLANDO
Amway Center
September
20 Alan Jackson
22 Disturbed
October
26 The Chainsmokers
November
6 The Black Keys
9 Miranda Lambert
11 Casting Crowns, Hillsong United
Hard Rock Live
September
4 Babymetal
29 Adam Ant
October
4 Scott Stapp
27 Ace Frehley
30 Sebastian Bach
November
6 Alice Cooper
11 Elvis Costello
The Plaza Live
www.plazalive orlando.org
September
21 The Growlers
25 Snarky Puppy
October
27 Rick Wakeman
House of Blues
September
19 Bad Religion
October
7 Black Label Society
8 Taking Back Sunday
9 Taking Back Sunday
11 Andy Grammer
24 Alter Bridge & Skillet
25 Alter Bridge & Skillet
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
September
18 Bad Religion
28 Blue October
October
13 Taking Back Sunday
14 Taking Back Sunday
22 Alter Bridge, Skillet
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
September
19 Disturbed
20 Julio Iglesias
28 Alabama, Don McLean
October
2 Godsmack
18 ZZ Top, Cheap Trick
November
2 Sammy Hagar
16 Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace
SUNRISE
BB&T Center
September
20 The Who
