AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
December
5 Merry Country Christmas
January
4 The Hit Men
7 Elvis: Gospel Gold
14 Jim Witter: Piano Men
15 Eddie Metz Trio
18 Jim Brickman
21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody
South Florida State College
SEBRING
Highlands Little Theatre
www.highlandslittle
Circle Theatre
863-382-1029
May
10-12 Under the Big Top
LAKELAND
RP Funding Center
May
30 Absolute Queen — The Tribute
July
6 Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
May
17 Midnight Tyrannosaurus
June
13 Slushii
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
May
28 Ariana Grande
June
29 Adam Sandler
July
5 Hugh Jackman
7 Jeff Lynne’s ELO
28 Lionel Richie
August
18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert
September
21 Disturbed
22 The Who
26 Phil Collins
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
May
10 Slayer
11 Hillsong United
24 Rascal Flats
June
2 Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath
7 Hootie and the Blowfish
July
7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls
24 Dave Matthews Band
August
3 311
16 Bush, Live
17 Heart, Joan Jett
29 Beck, Cage the Elephant
30 Florida Georgia Line
September
4 Slipknot
7 Peter Frampton
October
19 ZZ Top, Bad Company, Cheap Trick
CLEARWATER
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
727-791-7400
May
18 Larry the Cable Guy
23 David Crosby & Friends
26 Righteous Brothers
June
2 Dio Returns
5 Weird Al
18 Brit Floyd
August
28 B-52s and Berlin
September
28 Adam Ant
SARASOTA
Van Wezel
Performing Arts Hall
800-826-9303
September
8 Tony Bennett
ORLANDO
Amway Center
May
29 Ariana Grande
June
1 Pentatonix
16 Twenty One Pilots
July
13 New Kids on the Block
23 Jennifer Lopez
August
24 Backstreet Boys
The Plaza Live 407-228-1220
May
22 Joe Jackson
June
8 Yngwie Malmsteen
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
727-565-0550
June
20 Bowling For Soup, Reel Big Fish
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
239-948-7825
September
19 Disturbed
SUNRISE
BB&T Center
July
9 Jeff Lynne’s ELO
18 Iron Maiden
August
6 Kiss
17 Queen with Adam Lambert
September
20 The Who
