AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

January

8 Let’s Hang On

11 Hotlanta Dixieland Jazz

13 Forever Young

18 Derrick and the Motowners

22 Simon & Garfunkel Central Park Revisited

23 The Doo Wop Project

26 Sara Evans

29 Dueling the Ivories

February

2 Jon Secada

5 Phil Dirt and the Dozers

12 Divas 3

14 The Florida Orchestra

15 The Eddie Metz Trio

16 Wild World of Animals

19 Alter Eagles

20 Chita Rivera and Robert Klein

24 Rhythm in the Night

26 Nashville Legacy with Jason Coleman

28 Wayne Newton

March

1 The Lew Del Gatto Quintet with Dan Miller

3 Cirque Zuma Zuma

5 My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy

7 Legally Blonde

19 Doug Cameron and Family

20 The Sound of Music

23 Sandi Patty

26 University of Florida Concert Choir

28 Nicole Henry

30 The Price is Right Live

April

4 Terry Lower Trio & Vocalist Edye Evans Hyde

12 Shepherd King: Story of the Bible

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

December

29 Loleta Gold

31 HLT New Year’s Eve Party

January

18 I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

19 I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

20 I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

23 I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

December

21 Jolly Holiday with J3 Vocal Showband

22 Jolly Holiday with J3 Vocal Showband

LAKELAND

The Lakeland Center

863-873-8700

December

20 Moscow Ballet’s Great Nutcracker

23 Raleigh Ringers

FROSTPROOF

Ramon Theatre

863-635-7222

December

15 Loleta Gold

31 Murder Mystery Dinner

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

813-247-2555

December

21 Sullivan King

January

25 Steve Aoki (rescheduled)

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

813-301-6500

December

14 For King & Country

16 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

19 Cirque du Soleil — Crystal

20 Cirque du Soleil — Crystal

21 Cirque du Soleil — Crystal

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

813-740-2446

June

2 Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath

July

7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls

CLEARWATER

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

727-791-7400

December

14 Kenny G

SARASOTA

Van Wezel

Performing Arts Hall

800-826-9303

December

18 Celtic Thunder

January

13 Air Supply

15 Righteous Brothers

28 Tony Orlando

ORLANDO

Amway Center

407-440-7000

December

15 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The Plaza Live 407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.com

December

30 Steel Pulse

January

24 Hot Tuna

25 Crash Test Dummies

February

17 Alan Parsons Live Project

21 The Zombies

Hard Rock Live

407-351-5483

hardrock.com

December

16 Celtic Thunder

31 Rock Till the Drop

House of Blues Orlando

407-934-2583

December

27 Shinedown

28 Shinedown

29 Shinedown

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

727-565-0550

December

31 The Hip Abduction, Passafire

February

5 Sevendust

27 Cypress Hill

March

14 Candlebox

