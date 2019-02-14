AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

February

12 Divas 3

14 The Florida Orchestra

15 The Eddie Metz Trio

16 Wild World of Animals

19 Alter Eagles

20 Chita Rivera and Robert Klein

24 Rhythm in the Night

26 Nashville Legacy with Jason Coleman

28 Wayne Newton

March

1 The Lew Del Gatto Quintet with Dan Miller

3 Cirque Zuma Zuma

5 My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy

7 Legally Blonde

19 Doug Cameron and Family

20 The Sound of Music

23 Sandi Patty

26 University of Florida Concert Choir

28 Nicole Henry

30 The Price is Right Live

April

4 Terry Lower Trio & Vocalist Edye Evans Hyde

12 Shepherd King: Story of the Bible

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

February

15 Disenchanted

16 Disenchanted

17 Disenchanted

23 Disenchanted

24 Disenchanted

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

February

16 Sebring High School Jazz Series

March

1 Hannah Jae

9 Sebring High School Jazz Series

LAKELAND

The Lakeland Center

863-873-8700

February

18 The Piano Guys

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

813-247-2555

February

21 The Floozies

March

22 Switchfoot

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

813-301-6500

February

18 Fleetwood Mac

24 Toby Mac

March

3 Pink

8 Blake Shelton

15 Bob Seeger

17 Travis Scott

April

11 KISS

14 98 Rockfest w/ Godsmack, Three Days Grace, P.O.D.

May

28 Ariana Grande

July

7 Jeff Lynee’s ELO

August

18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

813-740-2446

May

10 Slayer

11 Hillsong United

June

2 Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath

7 Hootie and the Blowfish

July

7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls

CLEARWATER

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

727-791-7400

February

15 Herbie Hancock

27 Sarah McLachlan

28 The Beach Boys

March

1 Paul Anka

12 Steve Miller Band

19 Buddy Guy/Little Feat

29 John Melloncamp

30 John Melloncamp

SARASOTA

Van Wezel

Performing Arts Hall

800-826-9303

February

14 Carol Burnett

16 Seal

25 The Beach Boys

26 Sarah McLachlan

April

18 Boz Scaggs

25 Rosanne Cash

26 Temptations/Four Tops

28 Lee Greenwood/Crystal Gayle

ORLANDO

Amway Center

407-440-7000

February

16 Michael Buble

March

15 Travis Scott

18 Elton John

April

11 Bad Bunny

May

4 MercyMe

29 Ariana Grande

June

16 Twenty One Pilots

July

13 New Kids on the Block

August

24 Backstreet Boys

The Plaza Live 407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.com

February

17 Alan Parsons Live Project

19 Edgar Winter Band

20 The Floozies

21 The Zombies

24 Art Garfunkel

March

2 Queensryche

13 Candlebox

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

727-565-0550

February

27 Cypress Hill

March

14 Candlebox

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

239-948-7825

February

19 Joe Bonamassa

20 Shinedown

23 TobyMac

April

28 Newsboys

May

3 Hank Williams Jr.

8 Hillsong United

