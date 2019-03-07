AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

March

7 Legally Blonde

19 Doug Cameron and Family

20 The Sound of Music

23 Sandi Patty

26 University of Florida Concert Choir

28 Nicole Henry

30 The Price is Right Live

April

4 Terry Lower Trio & Vocalist Edye Evans Hyde

12 Shepherd King: Story of the Bible

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

March

9 Sebring High School Jazz Series

29 Highlands In-Sync Lip Sync Battle

LAKELAND

RP Funding Center

rpfundingcenter.com

March

27 Mickey Gilley

April

27 Gabriel Iglesias

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

www.theritzybor.com

March

22 Switchfoot

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

www.amaliearena.com

March

8 Blake Shelton

15 Bob Seeger

17 Travis Scott

April

11 KISS

14 98 Rockfest w/ Godsmack, Three Days Grace, P.O.D.

May

28 Ariana Grande

July

7 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

August

18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

www.fairgroundsamphitheatre.com

May

10 Slayer

11 Hillsong United

24 Rascal Flats

June

2 Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath

7 Hootie and the Blowfish

July

7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls

24 Dave Matthews Band

August

30 Florida Georgia Line

CLEARWATER

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

727-791-7400

March

12 Steve Miller Band

19 Buddy Guy/Little Feat

23 Little River Band

29 John Melloncamp

30 John Melloncamp

April

4 Jackson Browne

5 John Waite

19 Dennis DeYoung, Night Ranger

SARASOTA

Van Wezel

Performing Arts Hall

800-826-9303

April

18 Boz Scaggs

25 Rosanne Cash

26 Temptations/Four Tops

28 Lee Greenwood/Crystal Gayle

ORLANDO

Amway Center

www.amwaycenter.com

March

15 Travis Scott

18 Elton John

22 Chicago

April

11 Bad Bunny

May

4 MercyMe

29 Ariana Grande

June

1 Pentatonix

16 Twenty One Pilots

July

13 New Kids on the Block

August

24 Backstreet Boys

The Plaza Live 407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.com

March

13 Candlebox

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

727-565-0550

March

14 Candlebox

28 Dark Star Orchestra

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

239-948-7825

April

28 Newsboys

May

3 Hank Williams Jr.

8 Hillsong United

SUNRISE

BB&T Center

www.thebbtcenter.com

March

16 Elton John

17 Bob Seger

24 Muse

May

31 Ozzy Osbourne

July

9 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

18 Iron Maiden

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.