AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
March
23 Sandi Patty
26 University of Florida Concert Choir
28 Nicole Henry
30 The Price is Right Live
April
4 Terry Lower Trio & Vocalist Edye Evans Hyde
12 Shepherd King: Story of the Bible
SEBRING
Highlands Little Theatre
www.highlandslittle
Circle Theatre
863-382-1029
March
29 Highlands In-Sync Lip Sync Battle
LAKELAND
RP Funding Center
March
27 Mickey Gilley
April
27 Gabriel Iglesias
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
March
22 Switchfoot
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
April
11 KISS
14 98 Rockfest w/ Godsmack, Three Days Grace, P.O.D.
May
28 Ariana Grande
July
7 Jeff Lynne’s ELO
August
18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
May
10 Slayer
11 Hillsong United
24 Rascal Flats
June
2 Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath
7 Hootie and the Blowfish
July
7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls
24 Dave Matthews Band
August
30 Florida Georgia Line
CLEARWATER
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
727-791-7400
March
23 Little River Band
29 John Melloncamp
30 John Melloncamp
April
4 Jackson Browne
5 John Waite
19 Dennis DeYoung, Night Ranger
SARASOTA
Van Wezel
Performing Arts Hall
800-826-9303
April
18 Boz Scaggs
25 Rosanne Cash
26 Temptations/Four Tops
28 Lee Greenwood/Crystal Gayle
ORLANDO
Amway Center
March
22 Chicago
April
11 Bad Bunny
May
4 MercyMe
29 Ariana Grande
June
1 Pentatonix
16 Twenty One Pilots
July
13 New Kids on the Block
August
24 Backstreet Boys
The Plaza Live 407-228-1220
May
22 Joe Jackson
June
8 Yngwie Malmsteen
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
727-565-0550
March
28 Dark Star Orchestra
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
239-948-7825
April
28 Newsboys
May
3 Hank Williams Jr.
8 Hillsong United
SUNRISE
BB&T Center
March
24 Muse
May
31 Ozzy Osbourne
July
9 Jeff Lynne’s ELO
18 Iron Maiden
