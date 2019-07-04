AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

December

5 Merry Country Christmas

January

4 The Hit Men

7 Elvis: Gospel Gold

14 Jim Witter: Piano Men

15 Eddie Metz Trio

18 Jim Brickman

21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody

25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show

28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

31 Recycled Percussion

South Florida State College

www.southflorida.edu

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

July

4 Patriotic Revue

26 Dancing at Lughnasa

27 Dancing at Lughnasa

28 Dancing at Lughnasa

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

LAKELAND

RP Funding Center

rpfundingcenter.com

July

6 Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

www.theritzybor.com

July

30 August Burns Red

August

2 Joyryde

17 Pedro the Lion

The Crowbar

www.crowbarybor.com

July

14 Unity Jam

24 Stephen Christian

August

16 Mac Sabbath

23 Ruined Conflict

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

www.amaliearena.com

July

5 Hugh Jackman

7 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

21 Anuel AA

22 WWE Raw Live

28 Lionel Richie

August

16 Bolts Brew Fest

18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert

24 Monster Jam

September

21 Disturbed

22 The Who

26 Phil Collins

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

www.fairgroundsamphitheatre.com

July

7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls

13 Mary J. Blige & NAS

20 Dierks Bentley

24 Dave Matthews Band

26 Blink 182, Lil Wayne

August

3 311

16 Bush, Live

17 Heart, Joan Jett

29 Beck, Cage the Elephant

30 Florida Georgia Line

September

4 Slipknot

7 Peter Frampton

October

19 ZZ Top, Bad Company, Cheap Trick

CLEARWATER

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

www.rutheckerdhall.com

July

12 Yes, Asia

13 Dave Koz

August

20 Ted Nugent

28 B-52s, Berlin

31 Firefall, Poco, Pure Prairie League

September

13 Amy Grant

25 Tesla

26 Scott Stapp

28 Adam Ant

ORLANDO

Amway Center

www.amwaycenter.com

July

13 New Kids on the Block

23 Jennifer Lopez

30 Shawn Mendes

August

9 Jonas Brothers

16 Khalid

24 Backstreet Boys

September

20 Alan Jackson

22 Disturbed

October

26 The Chainsmokers

November

6 The Black Keys

9 Miranda Lambert

Hard Rock Live

www.hardrock.com

July

3 Rob Thomas

16 Kirk Franklin

23 Howard Jones

August

13 Slash

17 Gavin DeGraw

September

4 Babymetal

29 Adam Ant

October

4 Scott Stapp

27 Ace Frehley

30 Sebastian Bach

November

6 Alice Cooper

11 Elvis Costello

The Plaza Live

www.plazaliveorlando.com

August

9 Baroness

17 Crown the Empire

September

21 The Growlers

25 Snarky Puppy

October

27 Rick Wakeman

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

727-565-0550

September

28 Blue October

October

13 Taking Back Sunday

14 Taking Back Sunday

22 Alter Bridge, Skillet

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

239-948-7825

September

19 Disturbed

20 Julio Iglesias

28 Alabama, Don McLean

October

18 ZZ Top, Cheap Trick

SUNRISE

BB&T Center

www.thebbtcenter.com

July

9 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

18 Iron Maiden

August

6 Kiss

17 Queen with Adam Lambert

September

20 The Who

