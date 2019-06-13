AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
December
5 Merry Country Christmas
January
4 The Hit Men
7 Elvis: Gospel Gold
14 Jim Witter: Piano Men
15 Eddie Metz Trio
18 Jim Brickman
21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody
25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show
28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra
31 Recycled Percussion
South Florida State College
SEBRING
Highlands Little Theatre
www.highlandslittle
June
14 Mamma Mia!
15 Mamma Mia!
16 Mamma Mia!
19 Mamma Mia!
21 Mamma Mia!
22 Mamma Mia!
23 Mamma Mia!
July
4 Patriotic Revue
Circle Theatre
863-382-1029
LAKELAND
RP Funding Center
July
6 Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
June
13 Slushii
July
30 August Burns Red
August
17 Pedro the Lion
The Crowbar
July
14 Unity Jam
24 Stephen Christian
August
16 Mac Sabbath
23 Ruined Conflict
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
June
29 Adam Sandler
July
5 Hugh Jackman
7 Jeff Lynne’s ELO
28 Lionel Richie
August
18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert
September
21 Disturbed
22 The Who
26 Phil Collins
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
www.fairgroundsamphitheatre.com
June
26 Disrupt Festival
July
7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls
24 Dave Matthews Band
26 Blink 182, Lil Wayne
August
3 311
16 Bush, Live
17 Heart, Joan Jett
29 Beck, Cage the Elephant
30 Florida Georgia Line
September
4 Slipknot
7 Peter Frampton
October
19 ZZ Top, Bad Company, Cheap Trick
CLEARWATER
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
June
18 Brit Floyd
July
12 Yes, Asia
13 Dave Koz
August
20 Ted Nugent
28 B-52s, Berlin
31 Firefall, Poco, Pure Prairie League
September
26 Scott Stapp
28 Adam Ant
SARASOTA
Van Wezel
Performing Arts Hall
800-826-9303
September
8 Tony Bennett
ORLANDO
Amway Center
June
16 Twenty One Pilots
July
13 New Kids on the Block
23 Jennifer Lopez
August
9 Jonas Brothers
24 Backstreet Boys
September
22 Disturbed
November
6 The Black Keys
Hard Rock Live
July
3 Rob Thomas
23 Howard Jones
August
13 Slash
September
29 Adam Ant
October
4 Scott Stapp
27 Ace Frehley
November
6 Alice Cooper
The Plaza Live
June
19 Todd Rundgren
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
727-565-0550
June
20 Bowling For Soup, Reel Big Fish
September
28 Blue October
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
239-948-7825
September
19 Disturbed
SUNRISE
BB&T Center
July
9 Jeff Lynne’s ELO
18 Iron Maiden
August
6 Kiss
17 Queen with Adam Lambert
September
20 The Who
