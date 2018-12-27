AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
January
8 Let’s Hang On
11 Hotlanta Dixieland Jazz
13 Forever Young
18 Derrick and the Motowners
22 Simon & Garfunkel Central Park Revisited
23 The Doo Wop Project
26 Sara Evans
29 Dueling the Ivories
February
2 Jon Secada
5 Phil Dirt and the Dozers
12 Divas 3
14 The Florida Orchestra
15 The Eddie Metz Trio
16 Wild World of Animals
19 Alter Eagles
20 Chita Rivera and Robert Klein
24 Rhythm in the Night
26 Nashville Legacy with Jason Coleman
28 Wayne Newton
March
1 The Lew Del Gatto Quintet with Dan Miller
3 Cirque Zuma Zuma
5 My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy
7 Legally Blonde
19 Doug Cameron and Family
20 The Sound of Music
23 Sandi Patty
26 University of Florida Concert Choir
28 Nicole Henry
30 The Price is Right Live
April
4 Terry Lower Trio & Vocalist Edye Evans Hyde
12 Shepherd King: Story of the Bible
SEBRING
Highlands Little Theatre
www.highlandslittle
December
29 Loleta Gold
31 HLT New Year’s Eve Party
January
18 I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
19 I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
20 I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
23 I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
Circle Theatre
863-382-1029
January
4 Erica White
February
1 Angie & Gary
LAKELAND
The Lakeland Center
863-873-8700
January
5 Jay Leno
19 Masters of Illusion
February
18 The Piano Guys
FROSTPROOF
Ramon Theatre
863-635-7222
December
31 Murder Mystery Dinner
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
813-247-2555
December
28 Heroblast
29 Benny Benassi
January
19 Space Jesus
25 Steve Aoki (rescheduled)
31 Atlas Genius
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
813-301-6500
December
31 Trippie Redd
January
12 Dan Bremmes
February
13 Michael Buble
18 Fleetwood Mac
24 Toby Mac
March
3 Pink
8 Blake Shelton
15 Bob Seeger
17 Travis Scott
April
11 KISS
14 98 Rockfest w/ Godsmack, Three Days Grace, P.O.D.
May
28 Ariana Grande
July
7 Jeff Lynee’s ELO
August
18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
813-740-2446
May
10 Slayer
11 Hillsong United
June
2 Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath
7 Hootie and the Blowfish
July
7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls
CLEARWATER
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
727-791-7400
January
6 Elvis Birthday Bash
11 Diana Ross
27 America
SARASOTA
Van Wezel
Performing Arts Hall
800-826-9303
January
13 Air Supply
15 Righteous Brothers
28 Tony Orlando
ORLANDO
Amway Center
407-440-7000
January
11 Billy Joel
21 Cher
26 Kane Brown
27 Marc Anthony
February
13 Andrea Bocelli
16 Michael Buble
March
15 Travis Scott
18 Elton John
April
11 Bad Bunny
May
4 MercyMe
29 Ariana Grande
June
16 Twenty One Pilots
July
13 New Kids on the Block
August
24 Backstreet Boys
The Plaza Live 407-228-1220
December
30 Steel Pulse
January
18 Rob Bell
24 Hot Tuna
25 Crash Test Dummies
26 Drive-by-Truckers
February
13 Al DiMeola
17 Alan Parsons Live Project
19 Edgar Winter Band
20 The Floozies
21 The Zombies
24 Art Garfunkel
March
2 Queensryche
13 Candlebox
Hard Rock Live
407-351-5483
December
28 Classic Albums Live
31 Rock Till the Drop
House of Blues Orlando
407-934-2583
December
27 Shinedown
28 Shinedown
29 Shinedown
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
727-565-0550
December
31 The Hip Abduction, Passafire
February
2 Soul Circus Cowboys
5 Sevendust
12 Walk the Moon
27 Cypress Hill
March
14 Candlebox
