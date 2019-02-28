AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
February
28 Wayne Newton
March
1 The Lew Del Gatto Quintet with Dan Miller
3 Cirque Zuma Zuma
5 My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy
7 Legally Blonde
19 Doug Cameron and Family
20 The Sound of Music
23 Sandi Patty
26 University of Florida Concert Choir
28 Nicole Henry
30 The Price is Right Live
April
4 Terry Lower Trio & Vocalist Edye Evans Hyde
12 Shepherd King: Story of the Bible
SEBRING
Highlands Little Theatre
Circle Theatre
863-382-1029
March
9 Sebring High School Jazz Series
29 Highlands In-Sync Lip Sync Battle
LAKELAND
The Lakeland Center
863-873-8700
March
27 Mickey Gilley
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
813-247-2555
March
22 Switchfoot
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
813-301-6500
March
3 Pink
8 Blake Shelton
15 Bob Seeger
17 Travis Scott
April
11 KISS
14 98 Rockfest w/ Godsmack, Three Days Grace, P.O.D.
May
28 Ariana Grande
July
7 Jeff Lynee’s ELO
August
18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
813-740-2446
May
10 Slayer
11 Hillsong United
June
2 Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath
7 Hootie and the Blowfish
July
7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls
CLEARWATER
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
727-791-7400
February
28 The Beach Boys
March
1 Paul Anka
12 Steve Miller Band
19 Buddy Guy/Little Feat
29 John Melloncamp
30 John Melloncamp
SARASOTA
Van Wezel
Performing Arts Hall
800-826-9303
April
18 Boz Scaggs
25 Rosanne Cash
26 Temptations/Four Tops
28 Lee Greenwood/Crystal Gayle
ORLANDO
Amway Center
407-440-7000
March
15 Travis Scott
18 Elton John
April
11 Bad Bunny
May
4 MercyMe
29 Ariana Grande
June
16 Twenty One Pilots
July
13 New Kids on the Block
August
24 Backstreet Boys
The Plaza Live 407-228-1220
March
2 Queensryche
13 Candlebox
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
727-565-0550
March
14 Candlebox
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
239-948-7825
April
28 Newsboys
May
3 Hank Williams Jr.
8 Hillsong United
