AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

May

4 Amy’s School of Dance 23rd Dance Recital

South Florida State College

www.southflorida.edu

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

May

10-12 Under the Big Top

LAKELAND

RP Funding Center

rpfundingcenter.com

May

3 West Side Story in Concert

30 Absolute Queen — The Tribute

July

6 Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

www.theritzybor.com

May

17 Midnight Tyrannosaurus

June

13 Slushii

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

www.amaliearena.com

May

5 MercyMe

28 Ariana Grande

June

29 Adam Sandler

July

5 Hugh Jackman

7 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

28 Lionel Richie

August

18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert

September

21 Disturbed

22 The Who

26 Phil Collins

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

www.fairgroundsamphitheatre.com

May

10 Slayer

11 Hillsong United

24 Rascal Flats

June

2 Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath

7 Hootie and the Blowfish

July

7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls

24 Dave Matthews Band

August

3 311

16 Bush, Live

17 Heart, Joan Jett

29 Beck, Cage the Elephant

30 Florida Georgia Line

September

4 Slipknot

7 Peter Frampton

October

19 ZZ Top, Bad Company, Cheap Trick

CLEARWATER

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

727-791-7400

May

2 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

3 Indigo Girls

8 Jon Anderson

18 Larry the Cable Guy

23 David Crosby & Friends

26 Righteous Brothers

June

2 Dio Returns

5 Weird Al

18 Brit Floyd

August

28 B-52s and Berlin

September

28 Adam Ant

SARASOTA

Van Wezel

Performing Arts Hall

800-826-9303

September

8 Tony Bennett

ORLANDO

Amway Center

www.amwaycenter.com

May

4 MercyMe

29 Ariana Grande

June

1 Pentatonix

16 Twenty One Pilots

July

13 New Kids on the Block

23 Jennifer Lopez

August

24 Backstreet Boys

The Plaza Live 407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.com

May

22 Joe Jackson

June

8 Yngwie Malmsteen

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

727-565-0550

June

20 Bowling For Soup, Reel Big Fish

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

239-948-7825

May

3 Hank Williams Jr.

8 Hillsong United

September

19 Disturbed

SUNRISE

BB&T Center

www.thebbtcenter.com

July

9 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

18 Iron Maiden

August

6 Kiss

17 Queen with Adam Lambert

September

20 The Who

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments