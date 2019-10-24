AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

November

10 Dino-Light

December

5 Merry Country Christmas

January

4 The Hit Men

7 Elvis: Gospel Gold

14 Jim Witter: Piano Men

15 Eddie Metz Trio

18 Jim Brickman

21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody

25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show

28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

31 Recycled Percussion

February

4 Broadway Tonight

6 Bandstand: The Musical

9 Artrageous II

11 Bobby Darrin Tribute

12 Terry Lower/Edye Evans Hyde

18 Florida Orchestra

20 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll

21 Bill Engvall

22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute

25 Central Park Revisted

29 Blue Jupiter

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

November

8 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

9 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

10 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

November

1 All About Soul — Billy Joel Tribute

LAKELAND

RP Funding Center

rpfundingcenter.com

November

20 Cirque Dreams Holidaze

22 Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

23 Elf of a Shelf — A Christmas Musical

29 Sebastian Maniscalco

December

4 Andrew Peterson

20 Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

www.theritzybor.com

November

7 Thievery Corporation

17 Ice Nine Kills

The Crowbar

www.crowbarybor.com

November

3 My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

www.amaliearena.com

October

25 The Chainsmokers

November

4 Elton John

9 Casting Crowns

24 Ariana Grande

December

1 Jingle Ball w/ Sam Smith

13 Jimmy Buffett

15 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

813-740-2446

May

31 Ozzt Osbourne

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

www.rutheckerdhall.com

October

24 Wynonna & The Big Noise

25 Bill Engvall

26 Rick Wakeman

November

1 Gin Blossoms

7 Alice Cooper

9 The Hooters

13 Julie Andrews

15 Dwight Yoakam

22 John Oates

30 Brian Setzer Orchestra

December

3 Dave Koz

6 Trisha Yearwood

13 Criss Angel

13 Don McLean

14 Bowzer’s Holiday Party

20 Lindsey Stirling

20 The Outlaws

21 The Outlaws

ORLANDO

Amway Center

www.amwaycenter.com

October

26 The Chainsmokers

November

6 The Black Keys

9 Miranda Lambert

11 Casting Crowns, Hillsong United

16 Jonas Brothers

25 Ariana Grande

December

7 Jimmy Buffett

14 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Hard Rock Live

www.hardrock.com

October

27 Ace Frehley

30 Sebastian Bach

November

6 Alice Cooper

11 Elvis Costello

16 Third Eye Blind

22 Collective Soul

The Plaza Live

www.plazalive

orlando.org

October

27 Rick Wakeman

House of Blues

www.houseofblues.com/orlando

October

25 Alter Bridge & Skillet

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

jannuslive.com

November

14 Third Eye Blind

December

21 Reverend Horton Heat

31 The Hip Abduction

January

9 Grace Potter

18 Queensryche/John 5 and the Creatures

February

27 Candlebox

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

hertzarena.com

October

18 ZZ Top, Cheap Trick

November

2 Sammy Hagar

16 Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace

SUNRISE

BB&T Center

www.thebbtcenter.com

November

5 The Black Keys, Modest Mouse

December

13 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

