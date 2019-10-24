AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
November
10 Dino-Light
December
5 Merry Country Christmas
January
4 The Hit Men
7 Elvis: Gospel Gold
14 Jim Witter: Piano Men
15 Eddie Metz Trio
18 Jim Brickman
21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody
25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show
28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra
31 Recycled Percussion
February
4 Broadway Tonight
6 Bandstand: The Musical
9 Artrageous II
11 Bobby Darrin Tribute
12 Terry Lower/Edye Evans Hyde
18 Florida Orchestra
20 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll
21 Bill Engvall
22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute
25 Central Park Revisted
29 Blue Jupiter
SEBRING
Highlands Little Theatre
www.highlandslittle
November
8 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
9 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
10 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Circle Theatre
863-382-1029
November
1 All About Soul — Billy Joel Tribute
LAKELAND
RP Funding Center
November
20 Cirque Dreams Holidaze
22 Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
23 Elf of a Shelf — A Christmas Musical
29 Sebastian Maniscalco
December
4 Andrew Peterson
20 Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
November
7 Thievery Corporation
17 Ice Nine Kills
The Crowbar
November
3 My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
October
25 The Chainsmokers
November
4 Elton John
9 Casting Crowns
24 Ariana Grande
December
1 Jingle Ball w/ Sam Smith
13 Jimmy Buffett
15 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
813-740-2446
May
31 Ozzt Osbourne
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
October
24 Wynonna & The Big Noise
25 Bill Engvall
26 Rick Wakeman
November
1 Gin Blossoms
7 Alice Cooper
9 The Hooters
13 Julie Andrews
15 Dwight Yoakam
22 John Oates
30 Brian Setzer Orchestra
December
3 Dave Koz
6 Trisha Yearwood
13 Criss Angel
13 Don McLean
14 Bowzer’s Holiday Party
20 Lindsey Stirling
20 The Outlaws
21 The Outlaws
ORLANDO
Amway Center
October
26 The Chainsmokers
November
6 The Black Keys
9 Miranda Lambert
11 Casting Crowns, Hillsong United
16 Jonas Brothers
25 Ariana Grande
December
7 Jimmy Buffett
14 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Hard Rock Live
October
27 Ace Frehley
30 Sebastian Bach
November
6 Alice Cooper
11 Elvis Costello
16 Third Eye Blind
22 Collective Soul
The Plaza Live
www.plazalive
October
27 Rick Wakeman
House of Blues
October
25 Alter Bridge & Skillet
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
November
14 Third Eye Blind
December
21 Reverend Horton Heat
31 The Hip Abduction
January
9 Grace Potter
18 Queensryche/John 5 and the Creatures
February
27 Candlebox
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
October
18 ZZ Top, Cheap Trick
November
2 Sammy Hagar
16 Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace
SUNRISE
BB&T Center
November
5 The Black Keys, Modest Mouse
December
13 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.