AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

November

10 Dino-Light

December

5 Merry Country Christmas

January

4 The Hit Men

7 Elvis: Gospel Gold

14 Jim Witter: Piano Men

15 Eddie Metz Trio

18 Jim Brickman

21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody

25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show

28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

31 Recycled Percussion

February

4 Broadway Tonight

6 Bandstand: The Musical

9 Artrageous II

11 Bobby Darrin Tribute

12 Terry Lower/Edye Evans Hyde

18 Florida Orchestra

20 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll

21 Bill Engvall

22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute

25 Central Park Revisted

29 Blue Jupiter

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

October

12 Zenon Awards Show

November

8 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

9 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

10 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

November

1 All About Soul

LAKELAND

RP Funding Center

rpfundingcenter.com

November

20 Cirque Dreams Holidaze

22 Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

23 Elf of a Shelf — A Christmas Musical

29 Sebastian Maniscalco

December

4 Andrew Peterson

20 Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

www.theritzybor.com

November

7 Thievery Corporation

17 Ice Nine Kills

The Crowbar

www.crowbarybor.com

November

3 My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

www.amaliearena.com

October

13 For King & Country

24 Post Malone

25 The Chainsmokers

November

4 Elton John

9 Casting Crowns

24 Ariana Grande

December

1 Jingle Ball w/ Sam Smith

13 Jimmy Buffett

15 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

813-740-2446

October

19 ZZ Top, Bad Company, Cheap Trick

20 Zac Brown Band

CLEARWATER

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

www.rutheckerdhall.com

October

13 Marty Stuart

24 Wynonna & The Big Noise

25 Bill Engvall

26 Rick Wakeman

November

1 Gin Blossoms

7 Alice Cooper

9 The Hooters

13 Julie Andrews

15 Dwight Yoakam

22 John Oates

30 Brian Setzer Orchestra

December

3 Dave Koz

6 Trisha Yearwood

13 Criss Angel

13 Don McLean

14 Bowzer’s Holiday Party

20 Lindsey Stirling

20 The Outlaws

21 The Outlaws

ORLANDO

Amway Center

www.amwaycenter.com

October

26 The Chainsmokers

November

6 The Black Keys

9 Miranda Lambert

11 Casting Crowns, Hillsong United

16 Jonas Brothers

25 Ariana Grande

December

7 Jimmy Buffett

14 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Hard Rock Live

www.hardrock.com

October

27 Ace Frehley

30 Sebastian Bach

November

6 Alice Cooper

11 Elvis Costello

16 Third Eye Blind

22 Collective Soul

The Plaza Live

www.plazalive orlando.org

October

27 Rick Wakeman

House of Blues

www.houseofblues.com/orlando

October

11 Andy Grammer

22 X Ambassadors

24 Alter Bridge & Skillet

25 Alter Bridge & Skillet

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

jannuslive.com

October

12 Kamelot

13 Taking Back Sunday

14 Taking Back Sunday

22 Alter Bridge, Skillet

November

14 Third Eye Blind

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

hertzarena.com

October

18 ZZ Top, Cheap Trick

November

2 Sammy Hagar

16 Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace

SUNRISE

BB&T Center

www.thebbtcenter.com

November

5 The Black Keys, Modest Mouse

December

13 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments