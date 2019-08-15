AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

December

5 Merry Country Christmas

January

4 The Hit Men

7 Elvis: Gospel Gold

14 Jim Witter: Piano Men

15 Eddie Metz Trio

18 Jim Brickman

21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody

25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show

28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

31 Recycled Percussion

February

4 Broadway Tonight

6 Bandstand: The Musical

9 Artrageous II

11 Bobby Darrin Tribute

12 Terry Lower/Edye Evans Hyde

18 Florida Orchestra

20 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll

21 Bill Engvall

22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute

25 Central Park Revisted

29 Blue Jupiter

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

August

16 9 to 5

17 9 to 5

18 9 to 5

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

September

6 Simply Streisand

LAKELAND

RP Funding Center

rpfundingcenter.com

September

8 Repticon Reptile & Exotic Animal Show

9 Repticon Reptile & Exotic Animal Show

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

www.theritzybor.com

August

17 Pedro the Lion

30 Mastadon

September

24 GWAR

November

17 Ice Nine Kills

The Crowbar

www.crowbarybor.com

August

16 Mac Sabbath

23 Ruined Conflict

November

3 My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

www.amaliearena.com

August

16 Bolts Brew Fest

18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert

24 Monster Jam

September

21 Disturbed

22 The Who

26 Phil Collins

October

9 Twenty One Pilots

25 The Chainsmokers

November

4 Elton John

9 Casting Crowns

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

www.fairgrounds amphitheatre.com

August

16 Bush, Live

17 Heart, Joan Jett

29 Beck, Cage the Elephant

30 Florida Georgia Line

September

4 Slipknot

7 Peter Frampton

October

19 ZZ Top, Bad Company, Cheap Trick

CLEARWATER

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

www.rutheckerdhall.com

August

20 Ted Nugent

28 B-52s, Berlin

31 Firefall, Poco, Pure Prairie League

September

13 Amy Grant

25 Tesla

26 Scott Stapp

28 Adam Ant

October

26 Rick Wakeman

November

7 Alice Cooper

22 John Oates

ORLANDO

Amway Center

www.amwaycenter.com

August

16 Khalid

24 Backstreet Boys

September

20 Alan Jackson

22 Disturbed

October

26 The Chainsmokers

November

6 The Black Keys

9 Miranda Lambert

11 Casting Crowns, Hillsong United

Hard Rock Live

www.hardrock.com

August

17 Gavin DeGraw

September

4 Babymetal

29 Adam Ant

October

4 Scott Stapp

27 Ace Frehley

30 Sebastian Bach

November

6 Alice Cooper

11 Elvis Costello

The Plaza Live

www.plazalive

orlando.com

August

17 Crown the Empire

September

21 The Growlers

25 Snarky Puppy

October

27 Rick Wakeman

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

jannuslive.com

September

18 Bad Religion

28 Blue October

October

13 Taking Back Sunday

14 Taking Back Sunday

22 Alter Bridge, Skillet

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

hertzarena.com

September

19 Disturbed

20 Julio Iglesias

28 Alabama, Don McLean

October

2 Godsmack

18 ZZ Top, Cheap Trick

November

2 Sammy Hagar

16 Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace

SUNRISE

BB&T Center

www.thebbtcenter.com

August

17 Queen with Adam Lambert

September

20 The Who

