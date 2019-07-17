AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
December
5 Merry Country Christmas
January
4 The Hit Men
7 Elvis: Gospel Gold
14 Jim Witter: Piano Men
15 Eddie Metz Trio
18 Jim Brickman
21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody
25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show
28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra
31 Recycled Percussion
SEBRING
Highlands Little Theatre
www.highlandslittle
July
26 Dancing at Lughnasa
27 Dancing at Lughnasa
28 Dancing at Lughnasa
Circle Theatre
863-382-1029
August
2 The Kollections
LAKELAND
RP Funding Center
September
8 Repticon Reptile & Exotic Animal Show
9 Repticon Reptile & Exotic Animal Show
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
July
30 August Burns Red
August
2 Joyryde
17 Pedro the Lion
September
24 GWAR
The Crowbar
July
24 Stephen Christian
August
16 Mac Sabbath
23 Ruined Conflict
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
July
21 Anuel AA
22 WWE Raw Live
28 Lionel Richie
August
16 Bolts Brew Fest
18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert
24 Monster Jam
September
21 Disturbed
22 The Who
26 Phil Collins
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
www.fairgroundsamphitheatre.com
July
20 Dierks Bentley
24 Dave Matthews Band
26 Blink 182, Lil Wayne
August
3 311
16 Bush, Live
17 Heart, Joan Jett
29 Beck, Cage the Elephant
30 Florida Georgia Line
September
4 Slipknot
7 Peter Frampton
October
19 ZZ Top, Bad Company, Cheap Trick
CLEARWATER
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
August
20 Ted Nugent
28 B-52s, Berlin
31 Firefall, Poco, Pure Prairie League
September
13 Amy Grant
25 Tesla
26 Scott Stapp
28 Adam Ant
October
26 Rick Wakeman
November
7 Alice Cooper
22 John Oates
ORLANDO
Amway Center
July
23 Jennifer Lopez
30 Shawn Mendes
August
9 Jonas Brothers
16 Khalid
24 Backstreet Boys
September
20 Alan Jackson
22 Disturbed
October
26 The Chainsmokers
November
6 The Black Keys
9 Miranda Lambert
Hard Rock Live
July
23 Howard Jones
August
13 Slash
17 Gavin DeGraw
September
4 Babymetal
29 Adam Ant
October
4 Scott Stapp
27 Ace Frehley
30 Sebastian Bach
November
6 Alice Cooper
11 Elvis Costello
The Plaza Live
August
9 Baroness
17 Crown the Empire
September
21 The Growlers
25 Snarky Puppy
October
27 Rick Wakeman
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
September
28 Blue October
October
13 Taking Back Sunday
14 Taking Back Sunday
22 Alter Bridge, Skillet
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
September
19 Disturbed
20 Julio Iglesias
28 Alabama, Don McLean
October
2 Godsmack
18 ZZ Top, Cheap Trick
November
2 Sammy Hagar
SUNRISE
BB&T Center
July
18 Iron Maiden
August
6 Kiss
17 Queen with Adam Lambert
September
20 The Who
