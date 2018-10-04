AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

November

17 John Tesh

30 The Hunts

December

9 Christmas Wonderland Spectacular

January

8 Let’s Hang On

11 Hotlanta Dixieland Jazz

13 Forever Young

18 Derrick and the Motowners

22 Simon & Garfunkel Central Park Revisited

23 The Doo Wop Project

26 Sara Evans

29 Dueling the Ivories

February

2 Jon Secada

5 Phil Dirt and the Dozers

12 Divas 3

14 The Florida Orchestra

15 The Eddie Metz Trio

16 Wild World of Animals

19 Alter Eagles

24 Rhytym in the Night

26 Nashville Legacy with Jason Coleman

28 Wayne Newton

March

1 The Lew Del Gatto Quintet with Dan Miller

3 Cirque Zuma Zuma

5 My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy

7 Legally Blonde

19 Doug Cameron and Family

20 The Sound of Music

23 Sandi Patty

26 University of Florida Concert Choir

28 Nicole Henry

April

4 Terry Lower Trio & Vocalist Edye Evans Hyde

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

November

2 Godspell

3 Godspell

4 Godspell

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

October

5 The Kollections

LAKELAND

The Lakeland Center

863-873-8700

October

19 Sesame Street Live

20 Sesame Street Live

November

15 Manheim Steamroller

December

20 Moscow Ballet’s Great Nutcracker

23 Raleigh Ringers

FROSTPROOF

Ramon Theatre

863-635-7222

October

13 Puttin’ on the Glitz

27 Death in Them Thar Hills

TAMPA

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

813-247-2555

October

10 Milky Chance

18 The Breeders

19 Mike Shinoda

November

2 Steve Aoki

3 Allen Stone

14 Machine Head

Amalie Arena

813-301-6500

November

3 Twenty One Pilots

12 Travis Scott

28 Elton John

December

14 For King & Country

16 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

813-740-2446

December

1 Bastille

2 Panic! at the Disco, Foster the People, Young the Giant, Chvrches, AJR

CLEARWATER

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

727-791-7400

October

20 Bob Dylan

24 Toto

November

2 Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen

5 Dickey Betts

9 Rick Springfield

10 Brian Wilson

12 Vince Gill

December

5 Brian Setzer

8 Kansas

14 Kenny G

SARASOTA

Van Wezel

Performing Arts Hall

800-826-9303

October

19 Kenny G

21 Bob Dylan

November

17 Manheim Steamroller

23 Dave Koz Christmas

24 KC and the Sunshine Band

ORLANDO

Amway Center

407-440-7000

October

11 Chayanne

November

27 Elton John

December

15 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The Plaza Live 407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.com

November

2 Sebastian Bach

December

2 Robert Cray Band

6 Outlaws

Hard Rock Live

407-351-5483

hardrock.com

October

23 Death Cab For Cutie

27 Alice in Chains

30 Toto

November

11 Simple Minds

House of Blues Orlando

407-934-2583

October

5 Jack Russell’s Great White

9 Papa Roach

20 Mike Shinoda

November

6 Billy Gibbons

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

727-565-0550

November

30 Better Than Ezra, The Outpatients

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.