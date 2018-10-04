AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
November
17 John Tesh
30 The Hunts
December
9 Christmas Wonderland Spectacular
January
8 Let’s Hang On
11 Hotlanta Dixieland Jazz
13 Forever Young
18 Derrick and the Motowners
22 Simon & Garfunkel Central Park Revisited
23 The Doo Wop Project
26 Sara Evans
29 Dueling the Ivories
February
2 Jon Secada
5 Phil Dirt and the Dozers
12 Divas 3
14 The Florida Orchestra
15 The Eddie Metz Trio
16 Wild World of Animals
19 Alter Eagles
24 Rhytym in the Night
26 Nashville Legacy with Jason Coleman
28 Wayne Newton
March
1 The Lew Del Gatto Quintet with Dan Miller
3 Cirque Zuma Zuma
5 My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy
7 Legally Blonde
19 Doug Cameron and Family
20 The Sound of Music
23 Sandi Patty
26 University of Florida Concert Choir
28 Nicole Henry
April
4 Terry Lower Trio & Vocalist Edye Evans Hyde
SEBRING
Highlands Little Theatre
www.highlandslittle
November
2 Godspell
3 Godspell
4 Godspell
Circle Theatre
863-382-1029
October
5 The Kollections
LAKELAND
The Lakeland Center
863-873-8700
October
19 Sesame Street Live
20 Sesame Street Live
November
15 Manheim Steamroller
December
20 Moscow Ballet’s Great Nutcracker
23 Raleigh Ringers
FROSTPROOF
Ramon Theatre
863-635-7222
October
13 Puttin’ on the Glitz
27 Death in Them Thar Hills
TAMPA
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
813-247-2555
October
10 Milky Chance
18 The Breeders
19 Mike Shinoda
November
2 Steve Aoki
3 Allen Stone
14 Machine Head
Amalie Arena
813-301-6500
November
3 Twenty One Pilots
12 Travis Scott
28 Elton John
December
14 For King & Country
16 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
813-740-2446
December
1 Bastille
2 Panic! at the Disco, Foster the People, Young the Giant, Chvrches, AJR
CLEARWATER
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
727-791-7400
October
20 Bob Dylan
24 Toto
November
2 Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
5 Dickey Betts
9 Rick Springfield
10 Brian Wilson
12 Vince Gill
December
5 Brian Setzer
8 Kansas
14 Kenny G
SARASOTA
Van Wezel
Performing Arts Hall
800-826-9303
October
19 Kenny G
21 Bob Dylan
November
17 Manheim Steamroller
23 Dave Koz Christmas
24 KC and the Sunshine Band
ORLANDO
Amway Center
407-440-7000
October
11 Chayanne
November
27 Elton John
December
15 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
The Plaza Live 407-228-1220
November
2 Sebastian Bach
December
2 Robert Cray Band
6 Outlaws
Hard Rock Live
407-351-5483
October
23 Death Cab For Cutie
27 Alice in Chains
30 Toto
November
11 Simple Minds
House of Blues Orlando
407-934-2583
October
5 Jack Russell’s Great White
9 Papa Roach
20 Mike Shinoda
November
6 Billy Gibbons
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
727-565-0550
November
30 Better Than Ezra, The Outpatients
