AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

March

28 Nicole Henry

30 The Price is Right Live

April

4 Terry Lower Trio & Vocalist Edye Evans Hyde

12 Shepherd King: Story of the Bible

SEBRING

Highlands Little Theatre

www.highlandslittle

theatre.org

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

March

29 Highlands In-Sync Lip Sync Battle

LAKELAND

RP Funding Center

rpfundingcenter.com

April

27 Gabriel Iglesias

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

www.theritzybor.com

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

www.amaliearena.com

April

11 KISS

14 98 Rockfest w/ Godsmack, Three Days Grace, P.O.D.

May

28 Ariana Grande

July

7 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

August

18 Queen w/ Adam Lambert

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

www.fairgroundsamphitheatre.com

May

10 Slayer

11 Hillsong United

24 Rascal Flats

June

2 Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeath

7 Hootie and the Blowfish

July

7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls

24 Dave Matthews Band

August

30 Florida Georgia Line

CLEARWATER

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

727-791-7400

March

29 John Melloncamp

30 John Melloncamp

April

4 Jackson Browne

5 John Waite

19 Dennis DeYoung, Night Ranger

SARASOTA

Van Wezel

Performing Arts Hall

800-826-9303

April

18 Boz Scaggs

25 Rosanne Cash

26 Temptations/Four Tops

28 Lee Greenwood/Crystal Gayle

ORLANDO

Amway Center

www.amwaycenter.com

March

22 Chicago

April

11 Bad Bunny

May

4 MercyMe

29 Ariana Grande

June

1 Pentatonix

16 Twenty One Pilots

July

13 New Kids on the Block

August

24 Backstreet Boys

The Plaza Live 407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.com

May

22 Joe Jackson

June

8 Yngwie Malmsteen

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

727-565-0550

March

28 Dark Star Orchestra

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

239-948-7825

April

28 Newsboys

May

3 Hank Williams Jr.

8 Hillsong United

SUNRISE

BB&T Center

www.thebbtcenter.com

May

31 Ozzy Osbourne

July

9 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

18 Iron Maiden

