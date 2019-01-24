Unless you majored in English in college you will probably have a hard time associating these poems with their author. Yet the title of the poems are so familiar and some are used in everyday usage, like “The Road Not Taken,” “My Love She’s Like the Red, Red Rose,” and ”The Henpecked Husband.”
These are a few of the over 700 poems written by Scottish poet Robert Burns. But the most famous, sung as the clock clicks in a new year is “Auld Lang Syne.”
American author John Steinbeck took the title of his novel “Of Mice and Men” from Burns’ poem, “To A Mouse.” J.D. Salinger grabbed the title of his book, “Catcher In The Rye” after Burns’ line, ”Come thro the Rye.”
Robert Burns ranks as one of the most beloved poets in the English language. There are statues of Burns all over the world. His likeness has appeared on postage stamps and even Coca-Cola bottles. And Abraham Lincoln was a big fan and could recite lines of his poems by heart.
Robert Burns is such a well-known and beloved poet that poetry lovers all over the world celebrate his birthday each January close to the actual date of the Jan. 25 with Robert Burns Night feasts, featuring haggis (a Scottish peasant food) and other Scottish delicacies, as well as enthusiastic drinking, toasting and speech-making.
For many years his birthday has been celebrated in Sebring, organized by a number of distant relatives of the poet. This year was a special one as Burns would have been 260 years old.
Relatives, and poet lovers gathered Jan. 19 at the Sebring Women’s Club for a rollicking night of celebration following an age old formal tradition.
Four of Burns’ distant relatives joined 40 other guests to celebrate the poet. They were Amy Wood, Barb Burns Wood, her daughter Elise Wood Huszar and Ed Brown, who is related to Agnes Brown who was Robert Burn’s mother.
The evening was sponsored by the Celtic American Society of Highlands. The name was changed a few years ago from the Scottish American Society to include all seven of the Celtic nations. They have held the Burns Night festivities in Highlands County since 2006.
The evening began with a welcome and Pledge of Allegiance led by club President Dawson Moon. Then a traditional procession commenced with Greg Keith, known as the sword bearer leading haggis bearer Mark Manley to a table where the haggis was officially “stabbed.” Manley followed by reading Burns’ poem, “Ode to the Haggis.”
Haggis is known as the National dish of Scotland. It was actually the food of the peasants, as the wealthy ate the meaty part of a sheep while the haggis was made of the remains like the heart, lung and liver. That was mixed with minced onion, oatmeal, suet and spices, all simmered for three hours in stomach casing.
Guests could sample a taste of the haggis, but most preferred the main menu of either Chicken McSala or Piper’s Pot Roast after Barbara Burns Wood prayed a Selkirk Grace.
Dawson Moon made the traditional toast to the Lassies and Wilma Moon toasted the Laddies. The toasts were intended to add a bit of humor to the evening.
In his toast, Dawson mentioned that Burns loved lots of women and they were the focal point of his poetry. Proof of his love for the opposite sex was made real by the fact that he fathered over 14 children, with many different women. Dawson humorously told the guests that women say, over 20,000 words per day while men say 7,000. That received a “boo” from the Lassies.
Wilma then toasted the Laddies ending her toast saying, “What a Laddie wears under his kilts is left to the imagination.”
Then the guests raised their glasses and enjoyed a shot of fine Scotch.
Mary Lee Earhart then gave a toast to the poet himself and told the attendees that Burns’ birthday is being celebrated throughout the world in places like Zurich, Hong Kong, Vancouver, Singapore, Montreal, New York and Russia, where the citizens have claimed Burns as, “the peoples poet.”
An added treat was musical guest Darlene Walton. She is an accomplished harpist who plays her harp for special occasions, gives online lessons, has written music books and brings her talent to area hospitals and nursing homes.
Walton told stories of the positive therapeutic value of harp music. She then played soothing musical selections to the delight and cheers of all the guests.
The evening ended with awarding raffle baskets and the singing of Robert Burn’s famous poem, “Auld Lang Syne.” The occasion was an English major’s dream come true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.