The 36th Annual Roaring 20s Arts & Crafts Festival is gearing up to be the best one yet! Thousands of people will be downtown on Saturday, Feb. 9 to enjoy the festivities.
“Our annual Arts & Crafts Festival is one of the few still around that is strictly for homemade arts and crafts,” said Jennifer Swain, event coordinator with the Sebring Partnership. “We will have a variety of foods and crafts. Vendors range from sea glass jewelry, wax melts and soaps, woodworking items, pet items, jams/jellies, floral arrangements/wooden flowers, clothes, crochet items, photography, honey and much more.”
Every year people browse and shop, making selections for themselves and others. Some even start shopping for Christmas gifts while they have such a great selection of unique items to choose from.
There will be plenty of food items including hot dogs, Italian sausage, brats, burgers, funnel cakes, fried sweet treats (Oreos, Twinkies, brownies), fried chicken, pulled pork, Philly cheese steak and kettle corn.
People are encouraged to dig out their best Roaring 20s outfits and wear them to the event. Flapper dresses, feather boas, and fedoras may be seen downtown, giving a nod to the history of 1920s Sebring.
“We are encouraging all spectators and vendors to dress up,” said Swain. “Vendors that are dressed up will be judged for best dressed/booth to win a free space for the 2020 event.”
The public will get to vote for the “People’s Choice.” Voting will take place on Saturday between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the old Chamber of Commerce office located at 309 Circle Park, with the blue awning.
This is an annual event for many families and visitors alike. Many adults remember the festival from when they were children.
There will be kid’s activities. Entertainment in Circle Park will be by Eugene Snowden. In addition, the Florida Flywheelers will be bringing down some cars as well.
The 36th Annual Roaring 20s Arts & Crafts Festival is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the downtown Sebring Circle. You can visit the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/roaring-20s-arts-crafts-festival/1804225443222929/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.