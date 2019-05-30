AVON PARK — It was a day to remember the fallen; to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and a solemn reminder that those who never returned home did so in order that we may enjoy the freedoms we enjoy today.
But it was not a day to spend in complete mourning, said Tony Folkner, guest speaker at Lakeview Memorial Gardens’ Memorial Day Ceremony & Cookout. While remembering those who died in service of their country, it was inevitable those memories would bring back images of good times and humorous moments, which are important to remember and keep close to our hearts.
It was the ninth annual Memorial Day Ceremony & Cookout at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, which is recognizing its 50th year.
Special tribute was paid to Sergeant Charles W. Jenkins, of Lake Placid, who was the first person buried at Lakeview Memorial Gardens on April 2, 1969 after being killed near Nha Trang, Vietnam.
Master of Ceremonies Violet Swart, of Lakeview Memorial Gardens, traveled to Washington, D.C. along with her husband, and found Sgt. Jenkins’ name on The Wall and took several photos, which were on display.
The Sebring High School Air Force JROTC began the ceremony with the presentation of colors and Abi Smith led the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Smith got out the first few words solo and was quickly joined by the crowd of several hundred who had gathered to pay their respects.
Following the “Pledge of Allegiance” the Sebring Air Force JROTC paid tribute to the POW/MIA veterans and explained what the items on the POW/MIA Table are and the meaning behind each one.
Retired Marine, Pastor John Beck, led the opening prayer and was followed by Folkner’s talk.
There was a special wreath presentation for each service branch, as Robert Campbell played the bagpipes, followed by Sebring VFW 4300 performing a 21-gun salute.
Alison Lao played “Taps” and Beck led the closing prayer.
The ceremony ended with a free meal, including hot dogs, chips and soda.
